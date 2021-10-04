Postponement of the publication of the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2021

French English

Recylex S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) today announced that due to the ongoing debt restructuring processes1, the Company is not in a position to issue its half-yearly financial report as at June 30, 2021.

Recylex S.A. will communicate at a later date on the progress of the restructuring process and on the publication of its half-yearly financial report.

1 See press release dated June 2, 2021.

Raw materials from urban mines

The Recylex Group is a European specialist in the recycling of lead, zinc and polypropylene.

For more information about the Recylex Group: www.recylex.eu







