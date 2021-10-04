English French Dutch

Umicore: Transparency notification by Baillie Gifford & Co





In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings Baillie Gifford & Co. has recently notified Umicore that it has crossed the statutory threshold of 10% for the total of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments.

Summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 27 September 2021 29 September 2021 10.01% 0.00% 10.01%

The most recent notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 29 September 2021

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 27 September 2021

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 10%

Notification by: Baillie Gifford & Co.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .





For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene +32 2 227 72 21 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com





About Umicore

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life. Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling.



Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life. Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base.



The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 2.1 billion (turnover of € 12.7 billion) in the first half of 2021 and currently employs just below 11,000 people.