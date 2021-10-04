Tommy Chong's Cannabis Licensing Company Names New President

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chongson Inc., responsible for managing the Tommy Chong's Cannabis brand, has named Jonathan Black as President, who holds a dual role as CEO of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company.

"The timing and opportunity to lift the Tommy Chong Cannabis brand to the national market couldn't be more perfect," mentions Tommy Chong.

"Our strategy is to consolidate these products under one distribution platform from sales to delivery. Combining the launch of the parent brand and managing Chongson Inc. will pave the way for massive growth across the United States," states Paris Chong.

Newly named President of Chongson Inc., the entity responsible for managing multi-state licenses for the Tommy Chong's Cannabis and CBD brand categories. "With the momentum of the cannabis industry, we see synergies and economies of scale between the two companies as we move forward towards federal legalization," states Jonathan Black.

Chongson Inc. distributes into multiple states and internationally with several products. The company will add concentrates, edibles and sublingual strips to the high-quality flower products across multiple categories in the state of California. Combining these entities will increase the suite of three brands into over 200 accounts by year-end.

About Chongson Inc.

Chongson Inc. is the licensing company behind Tommy Chong's products which consist of cannabis, CBD and smoking accessories. The company manages dozens of licenses in the United States and Internationally. Tommy Chong is an American Cultural Icon most famously known for creating the stoner comedy genre.

Website: www.tommychong.com

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, and its entities, is an emerging cannabis company focused on distribution, delivery, products and brands operating across the U.S. The Company is actively developing infrastructure to support the proliferation of its assets initially through its acquisition of the exclusive rights to the Cheech and Chong Cannabis brands.

Website: www.cheechandchongscannabis.com

For Press inquiries on behalf of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company or Tommy Chong, please contact 1.909.906.3339 or via email ir@cheechandchongscannabis.com

