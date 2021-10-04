Honest Brand Reviews Nominated as a Best New Publisher for the 2021 Rakuten Advertising Golden Link Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honest Brand Reviews is excited to announce today that it has been nominated as a finalist in the Best New Publisher category for the 2021 Rakuten Advertising Golden Link Awards. This award is given to new publishers that have achieved tremendous growth in the Rakuten Advertising network.

"We are honored to have been selected as a finalist for the Best New Publisher award," says Albert Vaisman, Co-Founder of Growth Commerce, the parent company that owns Honest Brand Reviews. "Our mission is to help people simplify their purchasing decisions, discover new brands, and find the best products for their needs. As more brands sell online now than ever before, we want to make it easier to navigate the world of online shopping by becoming a central place to get in-depth analysis and reviews."

Launched in early 2020, Honest Brand Reviews is an online platform that's dedicated to helping people make more informed shopping decisions through product guides, comparisons, and user-generated reviews. The company reaches millions of readers, works with over 1,000 brands, and has helped generate over $5 million in additional revenue for their brand partners.

Hosted by comedian Adam Mamawala, the Rakuten Advertising Golden Link Awards of 2021 will take place virtually on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The ceremony will celebrate excellence and innovation in performance marketing, retail, and the e-commerce industry. Advertisers, publishers, and agencies from all over the U.S. will get together to recognize achievements in the sector.

Looking forward, Honest Brand Reviews aims to continue building the platform with new features, adding more partners, and launching new ways for brands to better connect with consumers.

For more information, you can visit the website www.HonestBrandReviews.com or reach out to press@honestbrandreviews.com.

About Honest Brand Reviews:

Honest Brand Reviews is an online site where consumers come to read reviews, comparisons, and product guides that are designed to help people make more-informed shopping decisions. Launched in 2020, Honest Brand Reviews features over 1,000 of the top emerging brands and serves millions of readers. Honest Brand Reviews is owned and operated by Growth Commerce.

