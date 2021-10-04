GitLab Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab Inc., The DevOps Platform, announced today that it plans to commence the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. GitLab Inc. has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to offer 10,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock to the public. The offering consists of 8,420,000 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by GitLab Inc. and 1,980,000 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by an existing stockholder, Rients.org BV (the “Selling Stockholder”). In addition, GitLab Inc. and the Selling Stockholder intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,040,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $55.00 to $60.00 per share. GitLab Inc. has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the Ticker Symbol “GTLB.”



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. UBS Investment Bank, RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About GitLab Inc.

GitLab Inc., the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes.

