Armanino Deepens Investment in Austin With Addition of Holtzman Partners

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced that the partners and employees of Austin accounting firm Holtzman Partners will join Armanino effective January 1, 2022. Holtzman will carry the Armanino LLP name and will be adding a second office in Austin for Armanino, which has an existing location on Congress Avenue. The transaction brings together two firms that recognize the need for sophisticated tax, audit and consulting solutions in one of the fastest-growing markets in the United States, in addition to sharing a vision of the future of business.



“It’s no secret that Austin is one of the most innovative and exciting cities in the country, if not the world,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “We’ve been working with clients in the region for many years and recently opened a local office downtown. Adding Holtzman is the natural next step of our investment in the Austin community given its entrepreneurial vision, commitment to innovation and its values when it comes to high-touch client service and its people-first culture.”

By joining together, Holtzman clients will have access to an expanded suite of accounting and consulting offerings to support any stage of company growth. Armanino’s Tax practice, with its deep bench, can provide on-demand expertise on a multitude of issues, including international tax, state and local tax, transfer pricing, R&D tax credits, transaction advisory, provision, estate and trust, partnerships and qualified business income. Armanino brings added firepower in Risk Assurance, complementing Holtzman’s SOC1 and SOC2 report offerings with deep expertise in Sarbanes-Oxley compliance audits, HITRUST assessments, ISO certification, data privacy, cybersecurity, third-party assurance, contract compliance and internal controls audits.

“We have had a front-row seat to Austin’s booming technology industry and recognized the need to deliver a 360-degree solution set as local startups blossom into national players,” said Chris Perkins, managing partner at Holtzman. “As a firm focused on the future and what clients need both today and tomorrow, we see the advantage Armanino brings to our current clients and the Austin business community. We are excited to bring together Silicon Valley and Silicon Hills and create more opportunity for our clients and our professionals.”

Growing companies can also take advantage of Armanino’s robust CFO Advisory practice, with experience in business and asset valuations, compensation and benefits planning, equity management consulting, IPO readiness, SPAC acceleration, M&A advisory, revenue recognition and more. With a tightening labor market, the firm’s outsourcing team can deploy accounting outsourcing, human resources outsourcing, strategic finance outsourcing, executive search, interim CFOs and more.

Managing Partner Chris Perkins of Holtzman will assume the role of Central Texas Market Leader and continue to lead Armanino’s offices in Austin.

“This is a great fit for everyone,” Perkins added. “Armanino shares in our values of putting our clients and people first, and we look forward to providing new career paths for our team of professionals to grow and deepen their expertise by working alongside an expanded team of industry experts.”

Armanino’s strong growth is anchored in its pursuit of expanded solutions, technology focus and specialized expertise. The firm has been listed on Inside Public Accounting’s Best of the Best Managed Firms list for 19 out of the last 20 years and is regularly featured in best places to work lists. Armanino is a Certified B Corporation®, which means the firm is committed to not only being the best professional services firm in the world, but to being the best firm for the world by balancing people and purpose with profits.

This transaction is scheduled to close on January 1, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. Armanino is an independent member firm of Moore North America Inc. (MNA), which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. All the firms associated with MNA and MGNL are independent entities, owned and managed in each location. Their membership in, or association with, MNA or MGNL should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

