Covid Cleaning Services In Sydney has Become the Highly Sought Service of Clean Group

Sydney, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney’s professional commercial cleaning company, Clean Group (02) 8859 8938, recently revealed that their COVID cleaning service has become a highly sought cleaning service in Sydney.

The Clean Group is a Sydney-based commercial cleaning company helping businesses achieve the desired cleaning standards they want. The company added industry specialised COVID deep cleaning services to its service portfolio in early 2020 and has continued to provide quality COVID-19 cleaning services to businesses located in and around Sydney since then.

It has been observed that the demand for Covid cleaning service from Clean Group is increasing continuously with time, and as per some reports, Covid cleaning service from Clean Group was highly sought service in Sydney in the last two years.

As per the details available on their official website clean-group.com.au, Covid Cleaning is a combination of regular cleaning, deep cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting. As various authorities made Covid-19 Deep cleaning necessary for businesses to resume their services. Clean Group Sydney was probably the first cleaning company in NSW that made Covid-19 completion certification an integral part of their covid-19 commercial cleaning services.

Clean Group is one of the highly reputed commercial cleaning companies in NSW, Australia. The company has been actively providing quality cleaning services to customers for the last 15 years. The company’s service portfolio includes commercial cleaning, strata cleaning, and industrial cleaning.

Furthermore, the company also provides some business or property-focused services like gym cleaning, plant cleaning, health care centre cleaning, church cleaning, childcare cleaning, school cleaning, shopping mall cleaning, etc.

Their Covid cleaning section includes Occasion-based cleaning such as Christmas cleaning, after-party cleaning, instant cleaning. When COVID-19 started to spread in the country, Clean Group was one of the first cleaning companies to add COVID cleaning to their service portfolio.

Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group, said in a webinar, “Covid-19 pandemic is forcing people to change their way of living. People are adopting digital ways of doing all activities whether it is buying groceries or managing their office work. However, Cleaning is a job that needs cleaners to visit the site physically and perform all the tasks by hand or by using tools or equipment. However, we manage to make some changes in your cleaning process, we also added a few new tools and machines, and cleaning products suggested by WHO and CDC. We also organized covid-19 training for our cleaning staff and provided them all the necessary safety and protection gear. By mixing all of these with the experience of our staff, we started providing Covid Cleaning services in Sydney.”

He also explained their covid cleaning process a few days ago in a webinar by saying, “Our cleaners first wear all the protection and safety gears before entering customer’s property with all the cleaning stuff. After that, they will conduct regular and deep cleaning at the entry part first, and then they will clean all the internal parts of the office. If required they can use hot water with detergent to make all the surfaces clean and shiny. After cleaning all the surfaces properly they will use sanitisers and disinfectants to make all the surfaces germs-free, in this step they will use a sprayer, wipes, and some other handheld cleaning tools. Cleaners will pay extra attention to all the high-touch surfaces. After completing all the cleaning and disinfecting tasks, they will safely collect and dispose of all the garbage and disposable safety gear. Business owners will receive Covid-19 certificate only when all the tasks from the covid cleaning checklist will be successfully performed by their cleaners.”

There are hundreds of Sydney-based businesses that have taken advantage of Clean Group's COVID cleaning services and have happily resumed their operations. The demand for Covid cleaning services will grow with time, it is because the third wave of Covid-19 and few new variants are on their way.

Business owners or managers looking for quality Covid-19 cleaning services in Sydney can make a call directly on (02) 8859 8938 to know more about the covid cleaning services. However other communication options are also available, as readers can easily send an email at sales@cleangroup.email, or take a look at the official website to get more details and hire them.

