McFadyen Digital Releases 2021 E-Commerce Marketplace Vendor Comparison Report

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McFadyen Digital released its second annual Marketplace Suite Spot Report , the industry's only detailed comparison of online marketplace software vendors. A new wave of vendors is included in this fast-growing market landscape with three new entrants in this update. A detailed discussion of the findings will be broadcast in a webinar at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 27.

The Marketplace Suite Spot Report evaluates the top technologies that businesses can use to create, launch, and grow their digital commerce marketplace. McFadyen Digital, the leading global agency for e-commerce marketplace strategy and implementation, is the first to provide detailed marketplace vendor analysis and compare leading options for a B2B or B2C businesses planning to add third-party seller capabilities.

This year's expanded market guide examines the offerings of seven companies: Marketplacer , Mirakl , Spryker , Unirgy , Ultra Commerce , VTEX , and WebKul . The detailed 34-page report consolidates detailed surveys, dozens of hours of vendor demos, more time discussing vendor strategy, and conversations with marketplace operators. The research was also performed with a dozen other tools, including CrunchBase, Alexa, BuiltWith, GitHub, LinkedIn, Owler, ZoomInfo, and Google Trends. Vendor product documentation was reviewed to validate some feature claims.

"Over the past three years, nearly $2 billion of funds have been invested in four of the vendors in this report. Most of the vendors have more than doubled their market presence over the past two years. The vendor landscaping is rapidly transforming," said Tom McFadyen, CEO of McFadyen Digital.

In addition to the seven marketplace leaders analyzed in detail, a limited summary of 10 rising niche players and challengers is documented. The new wave of contenders are AppDirect, Arcadier, CloudBlue, Convictional, Izberg, MarketCube.IO, ShareTribe, Uppler, Vendasta, and VNEcoms.

McFadyen Digital also drew upon its global team's 500,000+ person-hours of experience designing, implementing, and supporting dozens of enterprise marketplaces over the past 15 years. Some of these marketplaces scaled to millions of SKUs and over $1 billion of annual GMV. This hands-on experience provides a true look "under the cover" and a deep understanding of critical requirements and scalability challenges.

While there are abundant resources for those looking for information about e-commerce vendors, McFadyen Digital identified and filled a need for analysis on digital marketplace platforms. Enterprise-scale leaders can be easily identified in quadrant graphs as well as the vendors that are a better fit for mid-market needs and SMB organizations or departmental POCs. Additional graphs and tables dispel the magic behind the visionary business transformation of the platform economy.

About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital is the leading global agency for e-commerce marketplace strategy and implementation. We create award-winning digital shopping experiences for the world's most prominent brands. Our clients seek to delight their customers with memorable online shopping experiences that scale, and we deliver those results on time and on budget. With over two decades of experience with large enterprise commerce projects, our strategy, technology, design, and ongoing innovation services delivered from our offices in the U.S., Brazil, and India, provide scalable and repeatable results.

During 20+ years of global delivery, McFadyen Digital has optimized the quality, cost, and timeframe benefits of on-shore, near-shore, and off-shore team collaboration. We are honored to have enabled digital commerce and marketplaces for 10% of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of mid-market companies. For more information visit www.mcfadyen.com, connect with us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter.

