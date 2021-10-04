National Fire Sprinkler Association Launches “Something to Think About” During Fire Prevention Week 2021

Linthicum Heights, MD, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA) announces its second commercial highlighting the importance of fire sprinklers. The lighthearted but pointed commercial pokes fun at the persistent myth of water damage from sprinklers. How many times have you heard myths about fire sprinklers like “They all go off at once”, “What about all that water?” The truth is, only the fire sprinkler closest to the fire activates and it flows, on average, only 13 gallons per minute! When you contrast that to the 200-250 gallons per minute that the fire department hose will flow, you can better understand the statement that is worth thinking about -- “Everything will dry out, but nothing will unburn.” This commercial builds on the storyline that began with NFSA's first commercial, "What Used to Be."

NFSA is happy to join with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in celebration of the long-standing tradition of Fire Prevention Week. NFSA has numerous live fire sprinkler demonstrations scheduled throughout the United States during the entire month of October to celebrate the occasion, and applauds NFPA for its continued leadership, vision, and work in the codes and standards arena.

“Today’s fires burn hotter and faster than ever,” explains NFSA President Shane Ray. “We are proud to continue investing in thought-provoking media outreach to help educate and share information with citizens, policy makers, firefighters and the news media. Working together we can create a stronger fire sprinkler industry and a safer world.”

To view the new commercial, visit NFSA’s You Tube Channel Something to Think About... And also visit www.firesprinklersbuylife.com where you’ll see “What Used To Be” as well.

NFSA appreciates the collaboration and support of its supplier and manufacturer members, who continue to champion the creation of these new and innovative resources designed to educate about the important of fire sprinklers. “To protect lives and property from fire through the widespread acceptance of the fire sprinkler concept,” has never been timelier, as NFSA works every day to realize that mission.

About the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA): NFSA was founded in 1905 and wants to create a more fire safe world and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rise and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive life-saving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world’s most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires.

For more information about fire sprinklers, how they work and access to additional resources and information, visit www.nfsa.org for the latest material, statistics, and a dedicated team of fire safety advocates ready to serve all stakeholders to fulfill the vision of a safer world.