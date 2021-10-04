Clever Leaves to Present at Upcoming October Investor Events

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in October 2021:



A.G.P. Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference

Attending: Tuesday, October 5th

Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format (no presentations)

Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

Panel: Thursday, October 7th at 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://bit.ly/3urbbpe

MJBizCon

Panel: Thursday, October 14th at 12:00 p.m. ET

In-Person Attendance: Wednesday, October 20th to Friday, October 22nd

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

Agenda and Registration: https://bit.ly/3onbzUI

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Presentation: Friday, October 15th at 9:30 a.m. ET

Panel: Friday, October 15th at 2:10 p.m. ET

Where: New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

Agenda and Registration: https://bit.ly/3on3P5i

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Clever Leaves management, please contact your respective conference representative or contact the Company’s investor relations team at CLVR@gatewayir.com.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a license in Portugal from Infarmed – the Portuguese health authority – which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was also granted certification of compliance with GACP and IMC-GAP.

