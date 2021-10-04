Kering - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - September 27 to October 1st, 2021

Paris, October 4, 2021,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from September 27 to October 1st, 2021:
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market
(MIC code)
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|27/09/2021
|FR0000121485
|19,500
|626.7931
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|28/09/2021
|FR0000121485
|19,500
|612.7272
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|29/09/2021
|FR0000121485
|19,500
|620.7638
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|30/09/2021
|FR0000121485
|19,500
|619.7438
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|01/10/2021
|FR0000121485
|19,500
|620.5801
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|97,500
|620.1216
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/7cc87408f5adf58e/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-September-27-to-October-1-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com
