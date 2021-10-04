Kering - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - September 27 to October 1st, 2021

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, October 4, 2021,

 

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from September 27 to October 1st, 2021:

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket

(MIC code)
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7827/09/2021 FR000012148519,500626.7931XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7828/09/2021 FR000012148519,500612.7272XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7829/09/2021 FR000012148519,500620.7638XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7830/09/2021 FR000012148519,500619.7438XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7801/10/2021 FR000012148519,500620.5801XPAR
   TOTAL97,500 620.1216 

 

  

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/7cc87408f5adf58e/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-September-27-to-October-1-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

 

