MyCointainer Announces New Platform Version and Staking on Elrond Integration

Tallinn, Estonia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The announcement comes less than two weeks after MyCointainer released an entirely new version of its platform. This latest version brings new developments to enhance user experience and make crypto investing easier and safer for everyone.

Cold Staking on Elrond

MyCointainer is a staking and master node platform that seeks to increase the quality of service, transparency, and security of user funds.

Thanks to the recent Cold Staking feature, users can delegate their Elrond tokens to MyCointainer. In return, the node stakes their coins on their behalf. Cold Staking offers similar network security as regular staking because the node actively stakes new blocks on the Elrond Blockchain. Therefore, users obtain the same rewards as when they would stake directly.

Anyone can use MyCointainer to stake and earn rewards with relinquishing control over their assets. That’s possible because the MyCointainer node cannot access their Elrond funds. Furthermore, the platform does not take any portion of their stake rewards.

Users can set up cold staking on MyCointainer by using the following node Id address:

erd1qqqqqqqqqqqqqqqpqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqhlllllsr6pyml

Next, they can insert any amount of EGLD they choose to delegate. However, the minimum delegation sum is 0.1 EGLD. A lower limit is necessary due to EGLD delegations terms.

Users can delegate their coins for as long as they want. Undoubtedly, the more they keep their assets delegated, the higher their rewards will be. Above all, the platform does not impose a lock-up period. So, users can earn staking rewards as nodes or validators for as long as they please.

Lastly, users can see their cold staking rewards in the transaction tab of their EGLD wallets. For more convenience, they can also manage them only from there.

Benefits of Cold Staking with MyCointainer

The best part about staking on Elrond through MyCointainer is that users can skip the fees for staking tokens. Also, they can pick any of the over 100 assets available on the MyCointainer platform.

Additionally, users can get back up to 50% of their fees in rewards directly to their MyCointainer wallets. Also, they can earn up to 12.40% of their stakings in yearly rewards.

Lastly, for each delegation of at least 2 EGLD, users have a chance to win 250 EUR monthly. This is possible through the platform’s exclusive Lottery Ticket.

New MyCointainer Version

The cryptocurrency industry is growing stronger every day, and MyCointainer seeks to follow suit. In this regard, it advanced its platform to a new and improved version.

In the past two years, MyCointainer has accustomed its users to three services categories: individuals, businesses, and coin developers. This way, everyone can access the investment opportunities and fund allocation options that fit their strategies.

The new version of the platform's modern architecture offers a more efficient and safer environment for crypto investors everywhere. It aims to enhance user experience and facilitate successful staking. Above all, it ensures a shorter loading time and provides the safest option in the industry.

Furthermore, MyCointainer announced that it is changing the AML/KYC processes in the Main Panel. This feature and a new application to process FIAT transfers and crypto deposits should enhance its functionality.

You can contact MyCointainer here.

https://www.mycointainer.com

