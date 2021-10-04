Hemp, Inc.'s King of Hemp Products Now Available at Hollywood Shell and Convenience Store in Hollywood, Florida

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, announces that you can now buy King of Hemp® products at Hollywood Shell and Convenience Store in Hollywood, Florida.



Hollywood Shell and Convenience Store, owned by Frad Jaferi, located in the heart of Hollywood, Florida, was acquired by Frad in 2016. In 2018 after the farm bill was passed, hemp products became legal in all 50 states; he entered into the hemp market after seeing the benefits and potential in the various hemp products. After entering the CBD and CBG market, Frad now sells products from hemp flower, King of Hemp®, CBD pre-rolls, CBD fortified pre-rolls, CBG pre-rolls and Hemp Wraps.

Hollywood Shell and Convenience store has become a leading source of hemp products and has become one of the leaders in Hollywood and surrounding areas in the hemp and CBD products, establishing a loyal customer base who are looking to relieve chronic and sometimes debilitating symptoms in the many benefits offered by the various hemp products sold in the store.

Customers are impressed with the quality of the King of Hemp® organic grown hemp so much so that the store sold out of all their King of Hemp pre-rolls in less than two months of taking on the line. All King of Hemp® pre-rolls are made from the highest quality Bubba Kush hemp flower. King of Hemp® grows, processes and manufacturers its products going from seed to sale in all of their pre-roll products.

Hollywood Shell and Convenience store is located at 815 N. Federal Highway in Hollywood, Florida and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year including all holidays. All products have a satisfaction guarantee and with all King of Hemp® Certificates of Analysis (COA) on site showing the high quality and total amount of CBD and/or CBG in each product.

Hollywood Shell and Convenience store can be reached at 954-251-1647.

King of Hemp® products include Caviar, Diamonds, Pre-Rolls, Fortified Pre-Rolls and high-CBG Pre-Rolls under the Midnight Express moniker. Full product information and laboratory analysis for every King of Hemp® product is accessible online as well as in USA Grocery stores.

According to Bruce Perlowin, Hemp, Inc.’s Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), “Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and significantly increase Hemp Inc.’s distribution revenue through established retail stores such as Hollywood Shell and Convenience in Hollywood, FL. Hemp, Inc. has developed CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results for all customers in the CBD market. We’ve done just that with the King of Hemp® line.” Check out a few videos by Bruce Perlowin and Hemp Inc: “King of Pot, the Movie” and “Farming Hemp for Profit” and “Could Hemp Save the Planet?”

King of Hemp® Tinctures are currently sold out, but new-formulation tinctures will be available at the King of Hemp® online store and at retail locations very soon.

King of Hemp® Gummies are now in stock at Hollywood Shell and Convenience and online here. These CBD edibles come in a variety of flavors and potencies of 25 gm, 20 gm and 10 gm. Flavors include blue raspberry, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, guava, tropical, apple, citrus, berry tang and more. CBD Fruit Rings (20 gm and 10 gm) are available in apple, peach and watermelon. King of Hemp® Sour Bears in assorted flavors (10 gm) are in stock, too.

King of Hemp® Caviar (previously called Moon Rocks) offers high CBD potency and a rich taste. The Caviar is made from high-quality Bubba Kush hemp flower, coated in a THC-free distillate, and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. While Caviar can be smoked in a pipe or vaped, it should not be rolled into a cigarette.

King of Hemp® Diamonds contain over 95% CBD and are derived from terpene-infused THC-free distillate. Diamonds are consumed by dabbing.

The robustly flavored King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls are made from organic, pesticide-free Bubba Kush hemp wrapped in RAW Natural Rolling Paper. The unique wrapper is made from 100% plants with no added chalk or dyes. Pre-Rolls are sold online as singles and in a six-pack.

Fortified Pre-Rolls utilize the King of Hemp® Pre-Roll and cover it with a high-CBD distillate and help kief. These highly potent, flavorful pre-rolls are recommended for experienced smokers.

Midnight Express, a high CBG Pre-Roll, is made from premium hemp flowers, named in honor of the 1977 book by Billy Hayes ‘Midnight Express’, which was also an award-winning feature film, written by Oliver Stone. Hemp, Inc. uses a proprietary process for its Pre-Rolls, which includes blending the best flower from numerous hemp crops. King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls offer smokers a unique, consistent profile every time.

Hemp, Inc. began shipping its King of Hemp® product line to stores across the country in late 2020.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable, and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Hemp, Inc. investors can further support the company’s mission by making the King of Hemp® product purchases—a win/win scenario, because it generates revenue for the company and the King of Hemp® offers only the highest quality CBD and CBG products.

Jim Hancock, newly announced President of Hemp, Inc., stated, “Now is the time for all shareholders that live in the area to go to the store and purchase King of Hemp® products for their own benefit and to support their investment in Hemp Inc. If you do not live in the area, go to the KingOfHemp.com website and order products so you can enjoy the benefits high-quality hemp brings.”





