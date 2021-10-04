Subsea 7 S.A. - mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 4 October 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Evans 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 20,123



Price: NOK 73.883691 c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 9,515



Price: NOK 73.883691 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021) f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue

Share sale - Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ricardo Rosa 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 16,340



Price: NOK 73.883691 c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 7,727



Price: NOK 73.883691 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021) f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue

Share sale - Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Olivier Blaringhem 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Subsea & Conventional b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 8,560



Price: NOK 74.62 c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,075



Price: NOK 74.62 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021) f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue

Share sale - Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stuart Fitzgerald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Seaway 7 ASA b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,469



Price: NOK 74.62 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021) f) Place of the transaction Share sale - Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Phillip Simons 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Projects & Operations b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 9,316



Price: NOK 73.883691 c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,499



Price: NOK 73.883691 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021) f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue

Share sale - Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stephen McNeill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer, Seaway 7 ASA b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 9,479



Price: NOK 73.883691 c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,578



Price: NOK 73.883691 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021) f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue

Share sale - Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nathalie Louys 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 10,263



Price: NOK 73.883691 c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,853



Price: NOK 73.883691 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021) f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue

Share sale - Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Katherine Lyne 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Human Resources b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,076



Price: NOK 73.883691 c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 2,873



Price: NOK 73.883691 d) Aggregated information



N/A e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021) f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue

Share sale - Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jean Cahuzac 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. shares



Oslo Børs: SUBC



ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) b)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 36,708



Price: NOK 73.883691 c)1. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 16,619



Price: NOK 73.883691 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-01 (1 October 2021) f) Place of the transaction Vesting - outside a trading venue

Share sale - Oslo Børs

