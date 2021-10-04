Subsea 7 S.A. - mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 4 October 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Evans
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 20,123

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 9,515

Price: NOK 73.883691
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f)Place of the transactionVesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRicardo Rosa
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 16,340

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 7,727

Price: NOK 73.883691
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f)Place of the transactionVesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameOlivier Blaringhem
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President – Subsea & Conventional
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 8,560

Price: NOK 74.62
c)1.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 4,075

Price: NOK 74.62
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f)Place of the transactionVesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameStuart Fitzgerald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Seaway 7 ASA
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 6,469

Price: NOK 74.62
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f)Place of the transactionShare sale - Oslo Børs


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePhillip Simons
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President – Projects & Operations
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 9,316

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 4,499

Price: NOK 73.883691
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f)Place of the transactionVesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameStephen McNeill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Operating Officer, Seaway 7 ASA
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 9,479

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 4,578

Price: NOK 73.883691
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f)Place of the transactionVesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNathalie Louys
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGeneral Counsel
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 10,263

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 4,853

Price: NOK 73.883691
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f)Place of the transactionVesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKatherine Lyne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President – Human Resources
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 6,076

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 2,873

Price: NOK 73.883691
d)Aggregated information 

N/A
e)Date of the transaction2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f)Place of the transactionVesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJean Cahuzac
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)1.Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
b)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 36,708

Price: NOK 73.883691
c)1.Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2.Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 16,619

Price: NOK 73.883691
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f)Place of the transactionVesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs

**********************************************************************
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**********************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

