Subsea 7 S.A. - mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 4 October 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Evans
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|b)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 20,123
Price: NOK 73.883691
|c)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 9,515
Price: NOK 73.883691
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ricardo Rosa
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|b)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 16,340
Price: NOK 73.883691
|c)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 7,727
Price: NOK 73.883691
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Olivier Blaringhem
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – Subsea & Conventional
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|b)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 8,560
Price: NOK 74.62
|c)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 4,075
Price: NOK 74.62
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Stuart Fitzgerald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer, Seaway 7 ASA
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 6,469
Price: NOK 74.62
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Share sale - Oslo Børs
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Phillip Simons
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – Projects & Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|b)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 9,316
Price: NOK 73.883691
|c)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 4,499
Price: NOK 73.883691
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Stephen McNeill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Operating Officer, Seaway 7 ASA
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|b)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 9,479
Price: NOK 73.883691
|c)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 4,578
Price: NOK 73.883691
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nathalie Louys
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|General Counsel
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|b)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 10,263
Price: NOK 73.883691
|c)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 4,853
Price: NOK 73.883691
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Katherine Lyne
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – Human Resources
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|b)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 6,076
Price: NOK 73.883691
|c)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 2,873
Price: NOK 73.883691
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jean Cahuzac
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|b)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 36,708
Price: NOK 73.883691
|c)1.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
|c)2.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 16,619
Price: NOK 73.883691
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vesting - outside a trading venue
Share sale - Oslo Børs
**********************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
**********************************************************************
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
Attachment