Media Advisory: Join Forest Products Association of Canada for a Virtual Media Tour of Sustainably Managed Forest and Live Q&A About How Canada’s Forests Are Critical to Achieving Net-Zero Targets

English French

OTTAWA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s sustainably-managed forests and the carbon-storing wood products they provide are key to supporting Canada’s transition to a net-zero carbon economy by 2050 - meeting conservation targets and creating the quality green jobs of tomorrow at the same time. Media are invited to join Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC) for a virtual tour of a sustainable managed forest area followed by a live Q&A session with Derek Nighbor, FPAC’s President and CEO, and Étienne Bélanger, FPAC’s Director of Forestry.



Date: October 5, 2021



Time: 12:00pm EST



Location: Zoom Webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83284946599 Or One tap mobile Canada:

+17789072071,,83284946599# or +12042727920,,83284946599#



Or Telephone:

+1 778 907 2071 or +1 204 272 7920 or +1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328 1099 or

+1 647 374 4685 or +1 647 558 0588



Webinar ID: 832 8494 6599

Notes for Media



Derek Nighbor and Étienne Bélanger will participate in a live question and answer session after the virtual tour on the Zoom platform during the event.

Derek Nighbor has been President and CEO of FPAC since March 2016. Born and raised in Pembroke, Ontario, he is proud to represent Canada’s forest products industry and the important role it plays in the lives of 230,000 forestry families in over 600 communities across Canada.

Étienne Bélanger joined FPAC in 2008 and as Director of Forestry, he provides FPAC members with informed advice on sustainable forest management issues, and leadership on the aboriginal affairs file. Etienne holds a M.Sc. degree in forest science from Université Laval and is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs forestiers du Québec.

For more information contact:

Colleen Ryan

Vice President, Communications, Sussex Strategy Group

e : cryan@sussex-strategy.com

t : 647-232-6867

Follow us on Twitter: @FPAC_APFC