Uniden Announces Enhanced Technology with Brand New R4 Ext-reme Long Range Radar/Laser Detector

Irving, Texas, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniden America Corporation, a leading developer of today’s most cutting-edge technology, providing high-quality consumer electronics through a variety of retailers and distributors, announces the launch of brand new R4 Extreme Long Range Radar/Laser Detector.

The R4 Radar Detector is an all-new platform with an unmatched range. The product boasts a new Auto Mute Memory feature, which automatically locks out false alert locations. The R4 also has the best K Band filter on the market, offering the least amount of false alerts from blind spot monitors and K Band sensors in other vehicles. Best of all, the R4 hosts a brand-new radar detector platform that incorporates two LNA’s (Low Noise Amplifier), which significantly increases the range of signal detection. When drivers need the best information possible, and none of the noise, the Uniden R4 puts them miles ahead.

Features include:

Extreme Range Laser Radar Detection Two LNA (Low Noise Amplifier) Design Digital Signal Processor GPS Built-in Red Light Camera Alert Speed Camera Alert • Auto Mute Memory - Automatically locks out false alert locations Advanced K/KA Band Filter Voice Notifications GATSO Detection Quiet Ride (Speed-based Auto Mute) Ultra-bright Multi-colored OLED Display Radar Band Frequency Display (Current Speed, Battery Voltage, Altitude, Clock) Laser Gun Identification Spectre Elite Undetectable MAX Speed Warning System Suction Mount Included (single and double) Carrying Case Included Cigarette Adapter with Mute Key, USB port, and Remote Keypad (optional accessory) Upgradeable Firmware



“This is an extreme long-range radar and laser detector with built-in GPS. We’re so proud of the work we’ve done to continually improve our products, ensuring drivers satisfaction,” said Yasu Hara, Corporate VP, Uniden America. “The R4 allows drivers to mark geographical points where they commonly encounter radar transmissions. Improving this technology and constantly bringing the highest performance to the industry is always our number one goal.”

The R4 is the all-around highest performing windshield-mounted detector with the least amount of false positives on the market. The design also hosts a port which allows the user to use an optional remote, wired keypad. In addition, coming soon is the release of a Bluetooth app that will give users the option to utilize their smartphones to see greater detail than the R4 screen itself, giving consumers the ability to access the user menu for easy setup.

Package Includes: Radar Detector, Single and Double Window Mount Bracket, Velcro Tape, Power Cord, Data Cable and Owner’s Manual. The R4 is available for an MSRP of $$560.00 through major U.S. retailers and at Uniden.com.

About Uniden America Corporation

Uniden America Corporation, the North American subsidiary of Japan-based Uniden Corporation, manufactures and markets wireless consumer electronic products including home security and video security systems, Bearcat® scanners, FRS radios, marine radios, radar detectors, dash cams, and other wireless personal communications products. Based in Irving, Texas, Uniden sells its products through retailers and distributors throughout North, Central and South America. To learn more about Uniden’s products, please visit www.uniden.com.