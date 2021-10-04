RedTeam Chosen by Construction Executive as a Top Tech Firm of 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam Software, a leading construction management software company for general contractors has been selected as one of the top standout tech companies of 2021 by Construction Executive (CE) magazine, presented as one of the most influential firms in construction technology.



Construction Executive ( constructionexec.com ) is the magazine for the business of construction. It reaches more than 150,000+ contractors and construction-related business owners and has won more than 17 editorial awards. CE's magazine, website, and weekly newsletter feature articles designed to help more than 150,000 construction business owners, executives, and managers run a more profitable and productive construction business.

RedTeam Software provides the best value for a construction management platform. RedTeam offers everything a contractor needs from business development, pre-construction, project management, field management, and construction financials, to help them have peace of mind on projects. With integrations to industry standard solutions like Sage 100 & 300, Quickbooks Online, Levelset, and Docusign, RedTeam clients can streamline workflows and avoid time wasted switching between multiple apps.

RedTeam also offers Fieldlens, an industry-proven mobile jobsite management software solution, and TeamPlayer, a subcontractor collaboration app. These mobile applications allow contractors to seamlessly manage projects on and off the field digitally from any location.

TeamPlayer ® improves collaboration among team members by providing complete access to project information, streamlining communication, and facilitates critical workflows such as bidding, negotiating, contracting, compliance, and billing.

Fieldlens is the leading jobsite collaboration and communication platform designed for the entire project team - from foreman to general contractor. Users are able to share and track critical jobsite information including photos, videos, tasks, jobsite status, punch lists, daily logs, and more, from anywhere and at any time.

“As a construction management software company built by contractors for contractors, RedTeam is honored to be recognized as a top construction technology firm by such a prestigious publication,” said Jim Atkinson, CEO of RedTeam Software.

About RedTeam Software

Trusted by over 100K users and leading companies in the construction industry, RedTeam is a cloud-based construction software platform that has been used successfully to deliver billions of dollars in construction projects. Built from the ground up to solve the unique, real-world challenges and complexity of building a modern, multiple-office construction business enterprise, RedTeam helps its customers reduce risk, drive consistency, break down communication barriers, and capture the entire story through all phases of the construction lifecycle.

