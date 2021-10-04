MCS Test Announce New Sales Partnership with Keysight Technologies

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCS Test, a leading consultant and supplier of EMC, Wireless, Avionics, RF & Microwave and Mobile Radio Test Equipment, announce that it is now an authorised UK distributor for Keysight Technologies.



“We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with Keysight Technologies in the UK. The Keysight brand and product range will enable us to address a wider market across various industry sectors,” said Bill Beck, Managing Director at MCS Test.

Keysight test and measurement products are now available to buy online. To learn more about the newly added Keysight products on MCS Test, visit: https://mcs-testequipment.com/manufacturers/keysight

About MCS Test



Established for over 20 years, MCS Test are a leading supplier of Avionics, EMC, Wireless and RF & Microwave test equipment. Offering new, used, and rental equipment with calibration services across the UK and Europe.

MCS Test was acquired in July 2021 by TestEquity LLC. TestEquity provides the largest and highest quality selection of test solutions, electronic production supplies and tool kits, from leading manufacturers in North America.

As official distributors for many leading manufacturers, MCS Test have the products, knowledge, and experience to meet all your test equipment requirements. Our customers range from private individuals to large multinationals, supplying industry sectors, including Wireless, RF & Microwave, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Manufacturing, Semiconductor and Telecommunications & Datacomms.

Find out more at www.mcs-testequipment.com.

About TestEquity LLC



TestEquity, which operates under the trading brands of TestEquity, Techni-Tool and Jensen Tools, is an authorized distributor focused on providing the largest and highest quality selection of test solutions, electronic production supplies and tool kits from its leading manufacturer partners supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. TestEquity also designs a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features more than 80,000 products from over 640 manufacturer brands. TestEquity provides high quality customer service equaled with high-ranking accurate order and delivery ratings. For more information, visit https://www.testequity.com.

Dan Stewart

Chief Marketing Officer

1.800.950.3457

dan.stewart@testequity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c73b3dc7-7481-4251-a59a-a24066b6fc2a



