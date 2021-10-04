SimpliPhi Power Receives 2nd UL 9540 Fire Safety Certification for Complete Line of Scalable Energy Storage Systems with Schneider Electric

Oxnard, CA; Andover, MA & Burnaby, BC, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliPhi Power and Schneider Electric announce formal completion of UL 9540 safety certification for AccESS and BOSS energy storage systems with Schneider Electric’s XW Pro hybrid inverter charger and SimpliPhi’s PHI 3.8 advanced lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries.

UL 9540 is an important certification and fire safety standard for the design and installation of residential and commercial energy storage systems. Completing UL 9540 certification and related testing enables streamlined system design and simplifies the fire and building code approval process, making energy storage installations simpler, faster and less costly.

Approved system designs include both SimpliPhi’s PHI 3.8 kilowatt-hour (kWh) LFP batteries and AmpliPHI 3.8kWh with integrated advanced communications capabilities. SimpliPhi’s trusted LFP batteries do not utilize cobalt oxides, meaning they are not hazardous and are not prone to thermal runaway and fires like other lithium-ion battery chemistries.

Schneider Electric is a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management with over two decades of experience in developing solar & storage products. The Schneider Electric XW Pro hybrid inverter is a highly adaptable solution for solar with storage, backup power, self-consumption, and off-grid power for homes and businesses. With the flexibility to select the battery size per inverter, the XW Pro allows installers to tailor the system design according to the needs of their customers.

Combined system configurations certified to UL 9540 include SimpliPhi’s durable AccESS and BOSS NEMA 3R-rated enclosures, both AC- and DC-coupled designs, scalable capacity from 15.2kWh to 136.8kWh in a single system, with the ability to stack multiple inverters for single, split- or three-phase power. With dozens of possible system configurations approved to UL 9540 standards, installers and contractors can get systems approved and installed faster while adapting designs to customer needs and specifications.

“Integrating our industry-leading lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries with Schneider Electric’s trusted hybrid inverters delivers a new class of safe, reliable energy storage solutions for homeowners and businesses,” said Catherine Von Burg, CEO & President of SimpliPhi Power. “Completing UL 9540 certification and testing provides assurance to installers across North America that pairing SimpliPhi LFP batteries with Schneider’s XW Pro inverters meets the highest safety standards, helping streamline system permitting and code compliance.”

“As the increasing prevalence of weather extremes test the grid resilience, we see more people opt for paring Solar with Storage,” said Bernhard Kiechl, VP of Marketing, Research & Development, Schneider Electric Solar. “At Schneider Electric Solar, we’re focused on providing safe and reliable solutions. The UL 9540 certification with SimpliPhi Power provides another well-integrated solar and storage system combination for the XW Pro hybrid inverter with the comprehensive safety standard.”

