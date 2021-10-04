SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) and Encourages Investors With More Than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EAR). If you are a shareholder of Eargo with more than $50,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.



On or around October 16, 2020, Eargo conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), offering 7.9 million shares of common stock priced at $18.00 per share. On September 22, 2021, Eargo disclosed that “it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the ‘DOJ’) related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans.”

The Company further stated that “[a]s previously disclosed, the Company has been the subject of an ongoing claims audit by an insurance company that is the Company’s largest third-party payor. The Company has been informed by the insurance company that the DOJ is now the principal contact related to the subject matter of the audit.”

Eargo also announced that it “is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.”

On this news, Eargo’s stock price fell $14.81 per share, or 68.34%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 23, 2021.

