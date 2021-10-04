Lamar Advertising Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Operating Results

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, UNITED STATES

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers:1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
Passcode:36341506  
  
Replay:1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:55208290
  
 Available through Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
  
Live Webcast: www.lamar.com 
  
Webcast Replay:www.lamar.com
  
 Available through Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time

Company Contact:        
Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com 

 