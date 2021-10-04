OrthoPediatrics Corp. Continues Support of Autumn Surgical Society Meetings

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its continued support for the American Academy for Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine (“AACPDM”), which will take place virtually October 6th – 9th.



In addition to its Platinum-level sponsorship, OrthoPediatrics will provide scholarships, educational support, and a virtual exhibit for AACPDM showcasing the Company’s products, and live chat sessions with surgeon customers and members of the OrthoPediatrics business teams at the 75th Annual Meeting.

The Company continues its leadership role in supporting multiple avenues of education, having recently attended the Annual Scoliosis Research Society (“SRS”) meeting in St. Louis, MO and the 6th Annual Pediatric Orthopedic Surgical Techniques (POST) Course. OrthoPediatrics has been a leading supporter of the POST course since its inception in 2016. The CME course focuses on postgraduate year two and postgraduate year three orthopedic residents to provide early exposure and training in a variety of pediatric orthopedic surgical techniques through both didactic instruction and hands-on skills labs. The course was led by pediatric orthopedic surgeons from prominent U.S. pediatric hospitals.

OrthoPediatrics’ President, David Bailey, stated, “Our strong clinical educational support demonstrates our commitment to advancing all aspects of the pediatric orthopedic industry. It is rewarding to see our support drive hands-on engagements and learning opportunities across the globe. We believe our efforts will continue to have a direct, positive, impact on training eager surgeons with a passion for this subspecialty. We look forward to continue supporting physicians at all career levels and driving superior outcomes.”

