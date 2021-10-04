NeoChord Announces Successful Completion of First in Human Procedure with its NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair Technology

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoChord, Inc., a privately-held medical technology company leading the advancement of beating heart mitral valve repair in patients suffering from mitral valve regurgitation, today announced successful completion of the first-in-human procedure with the NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair technology (TMVr). The first-in-human procedure was performed at the University Hospital of Bordeaux in France in collaboration with the Universitätsmedizin Mainz Germany. The patient treated has been discharged from the hospital and is back to a normal lifestyle.



“We are thrilled to announce this achievement,” said David Chung, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoChord. “On behalf of our entire organization, I want to thank the collective team of physicians for bringing this first-in-human procedure to success. Coupled with our successful, clinical experience with the transapical device, this transcatheter milestone further establishes NeoChord as the leader for beating heart, off-pump mitral chordal repair, providing another tool for the Heart Teams to offer patients a surgically-proven technique with an interventional approach.”

“We are pleased with the positive result of this first-in-human procedure of the NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair device. The ability to replace a ruptured native chord by precisely placing suture in the mitral leaflet and securing with an anchor contributed to a very safe procedure,” said Thomas Modine, MD, University Hospital of Bordeaux and Ralph Stephan von Bardeleben, M.D., Universitätsmedizin Mainz, who both co-led the procedure. “We integrated four decades of heart surgical experience into a venous transseptal intervention.”

“Chordal replacement was completed in textbook fashion,” said Azeem Latib, M.D., leading cardiologist from New York USA closely involved in the development of the NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair Device and procedure. “Minimally invasive transcatheter chordal repair offers the promise of driving surgical-like results by maintaining the physiologic construction of the mitral valve, translating to better long-term outcomes.”

Mitral regurgitation (MR) is the most common heart valve disease, affecting millions of people worldwide. If left untreated, MR may lead to chronic heart failure, the leading cause of hospitalization in the U.S. and Europe.

The investigational NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair device is designed to restore function in patients with severe symptomatic primary mitral regurgitation (MR), a disease where blood leaks backwards within the heart, due to ruptured native chords and the mitral valve’s inability to close properly. The NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair device is unique from other mitral valve repair technologies in maintaining a natural physiologic functionality of the mitral valve. It is deployed through the vein using a transfemoral delivery catheter, navigated transeptally to the diseased native mitral valve. Due to minimal hardware used and the proven leaflet connection, NeoChord NeXuS preserves options for patients who may need re-intervention in the future.

About NeoChord, Inc.

NeoChord is a privately held medical technology company leading the advancement of beating heart mitral valve repair in patients suffering from mitral valve regurgitation. The company’s commercially available product, the NeoChord Artificial Chordae Delivery System DS1000, received CE market clearance in December 2012. NeoChord is now adding the minimally invasive transcatheter chordal repair system NeoChord NeXuS to its portfolio and is underlining the leading position in degenerative mitral valve chordal treatment.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.neochord.com.

NeoChord NeXuS is an investigational device and is not commercially available.

Contact

Jenny Donovan

NeoChord, Inc.

(952) 698-7809

jdonovan@neochord.com