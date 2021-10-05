WEOWNS - the World's First People's Cryptocurrency

DELAWARE CITY, Del., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEOWNS is a cryptocurrency with the goal of being the world's first cryptocurrency for the people. It allows everyone to build up capital income ownership in an economy that gives more benefits back to those who contribute. It can be found on popular decentralized exchange UNISWAP and it will have a payment gateway WeownomyPay released very soon in October 2021.

It is a new coin on the market, designed to be accessible for everyone. It's easy to buy and sell with just about any other cryptocurrency, or even fiat money. With 21 billion coins available in total, 65% of them are owned by the users who can trade them freely on UNISWAP. This means that more people have access to it than most other crypto currencies, which in turn will help drive up the price of WEOWNS coins.

The revolutionary nature of this project is in its ability to provide each user with a global debt free personal security program that gives them access to pay off their debt obligations anywhere in the world without having to worry about repayment or free home ownership because everything is automatically calculated in real time.

Crypto traders can enjoy the benefits of owning a cryptocurrency without paying any fees on transactions. The new cryptocurrency system will ensure that every member has access to funds at all times, which will also help stimulate economic growth as well as encourage social mobility within society.

WEOWNS is a cryptocurrency that has been created to support the social media platform, WeownomyChat. This cryptocurrency is a token of trade, wealth and power that will be used by social media users and global population for their daily transactions. It not only allows its users to send remittances in an instant without incurring any charges but also rewards them with an extra amount on top of what was sent or received from the recipient's account when they use WeownomyPay.

The People's Coin is Getting Popular.

Wealth inequality is the single most defining issue of our time. It has led to an unsustainable society, in which personal income lives of people have been created as a response to increasing inequality between rich and poor, widening gaps in society which are largely due to our current economic system that only works for those at the top. Economic instability can lead to numerous problems such as food insecurity, homelessness, unemployment or underemployment; all leading causes of poverty.

In the 21st century, people are still hungry. In a world where more than 1 billion people go to bed hungry every night, the new cryptocurrency can make their lives better. It will help solve poverty related problems and can address the needs of humanity by focusing on self-sustainability and sustainability as its core values. For those who do not have access to financial services or cannot afford them, they will be able to have access to money at all times.

The People's Coin is a crypto currency created by the people for the people. This means that it will not be controlled by any one person or group of individuals, but rather it will be governed by the collective decisions of its members. This is an important distinction as the token is designed to serve all needs, not just those of its founders and contributors. The new currency will be used to represent what money should always have been - a symbol for our commitment to one another in times of need.

A more stable, self-reliant and decentralized cryptocurrency. It offers a sustainable alternative to the volatile world of fiat currencies by giving people a more stable option for storing their wealth. Designed to be an autonomous economic system that will always increase in value as it becomes more widely used.

The price of WEOWNS is Rising, Get Paid with WeownomyPay.

WEOWNS are up to $92.946778! Now users can get paid with a new payment gateway WeownomyPay for SWAP trades on UNISWAP.

If someone wants to trade WEOWNS on UNISWAP they can receive their funds via WeownomyPay too. WeownomyPay enables the user to create a wallet with no initial balance and make deposits in fiat or cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin). They can also convert between currencies through WeownomyPay.

WEOWNS - WeownomyChat's Currency, coming soon

The world's first user owned social media app that will adopt WEOWNS in November. It will be used as a form of currency on WeownomyChat and Weownomy Web. Get ready for WeownomyChat.

The new cryptocurrency aims to change the way people interact with social media. It was created in response to the growing dissatisfaction among users of centralized social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. While these platforms have been successful for years, they are now struggling to keep up with their competitors who have taken advantage of blockchain technology. With millions of people using crypto currencies every day, it makes sense that crypto-powered social media would be coming soon.

Unlike Facebook or Twitter, the users of Weownomy own their data and decide who gets access to it with total control over how much information they share.

The user-owned revenue model allows anyone, anywhere in the world to own and share their content while earning money from it. Weownomy provides an opportunity for mass adoption of decentralized ownership, ad revenue self-financing audience network model with decentralized monetization opportunities to have more individual freedom and economic independence through using tokens as a global social currency across all races.

The users can have full control over what they post, sell, buy, and trade on this new coin without any third-party interference. It will also provide decentralized governance where all the members of the network can participate in decision-making process. The token enables advertisers to advertise directly with their audience by using people's token which provides significant cost savings as compared to traditional ad formats.

The Internet is on the verge of a social media revolution. People's coin will be the next evolution in Social Media with its ability to allow users to earn money and manage their own content, rather than give up all control to companies like Facebook and Twitter. The user-owned network allows the user to take back ownership of their data, from which we are seeing more use cases for blockchain technology.

Thus, the social media users need a more advanced user owned personal network platform with great shared earnings, ad revenue self-financing audience network model and decentralized to open up new personal income opportunities for the next phase of mass adoption of WEOWNS tokens.

The future of the people's coin is not just the new frontier in Social Media, but also the next phase of mass adoption as it provides an innovative solution for users who want to monetize their own content by earning through both viewing and sharing others' posts. Moreover, people's coin will create an opportunity for all investors, social media users and those who wish to participate in this.

The World's first token backed by the People

The new currency is the latest trend in the evolution of money. It has many features that are more favorable than its predecessors. The first thing to note about WEOWNS is that it is backed by people, rather than a bank or government, which provides more credibility and stability.

Secondly, it offers safety and financial empowerment for everyone without bank accounts by making it possible for people who do not have access to traditional banking services such as credit cards or checking accounts use an alternative payment method which they control themselves.

A new kind of currency that believes in the power of kindness. The value of is derived from the collective agreement and effort to establish it as a currency for goodwill: its credibility. It's more divisible, transferable, and scarce than any other alternative we know about today. And it's backed by people; "We believe that WEOWNS will be an effective tool for us to share our generosity with one another and make this world a better place," says CEO Weownomy Ssemakula Peter Luyima.

WEOWNS: A CURRENCY OF KINDNESS

It will be more powerful than Bitcoin. The most important thing in crypto currency is its economic value, and this value needs to be measured against how it can benefit people and society.

A new cryptocurrency designed to reward people for doing good in their communities. "We are at an important time in history where we need to think about how money should be used," said Semakula. "If Bitcoin can be mined without care or thought for others, then why not do something different?" Semakula continued, saying that WEOWNS is not just another token but rather the currency of kindness.

It was created to address the shortcomings of Bitcoin. Designed to be used as an incentive for people who want to do good in their communities, not just mine bitcoins. It incentivizes entrepreneurs and users to act with kindness towards one another by building trust through commitments made. This means that any user or entrepreneur who follows the precept should generally be expected to be more successful than otherwise, because they will have earned more WEOWNS.

World Peace Tracts and Pan African Peoples Alliance to Partner with WEOWNS

In an effort to solve poverty and economic challenges necessary to create a sustainable, green, people-friendly economic development by building African continent economy for the people, by the people. 20% of the total 21 Billion WEOWNS has been allocated to World Peace Tracts and Pan African Peoples Alliance who have both agreed to dedicate these funds towards building an economy for all Africans and to facilitate cross-border trade, financial transactions, and investment in projects, employment creation and building of an Africa that is free from poverty and war related problems.

A unique digital currency that will power Africa's economy, providing Africans with an opportunity to move out of poverty and into prosperity. A revolutionary new digital currency developed by Ssemakula Peter Luyima for Africa's economic development in an age where there are no safe alternatives to store value or make payments. With WEOWNS, Africans can access international markets without borders while bypassing issues like corruption and low-value exchange rates.

About WEOWNS

WEOWNS https://weowns.global is a new currency that was created to address the shortcomings of Bitcoin. WEOWNS is designed to be used as an incentive for people who want to do good in their communities, not just mine bitcoins. WEOWNS incentivizes entrepreneurs and users to act with kindness towards one another by building trust through commitments made. This means that any user or entrepreneur who follows the precept should generally be expected to be more successful than otherwise, because they will have earned more WEOWNS.

About Weownomy

Weownomy Platform Corporation, Incorporated in the State of Delaware https://www.weownomy.global is launching a subscription based, open and participatory platform. A new redefined social network that facilitates people's participation in the democratic process of defining their own rules for their future, generating an ownership structure where every person has rights to share in the proceeds generated by this new economy and hence true economic equality.

