Innofactor Plc commences the acquisition of the company’s own shares

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on October 5, 2021, at 8:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc’s Board of Directors has decided in its meeting on 4 October 2021 to commence the acquisition of the company’s own shares for the development of the company’s capital structure. The company will acquire a maximum of 800 000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 2.2 % of the total number of shares. The maximum amount used for the acquisition is 1 600 000 euros. The decision is made based on the authorization given by Innofactor Plc’s Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2021 to acquire a maximum of 3 600 000 shares. The repurchase of shares will commence on 5 October 2021 at the earliest and will end at the latest on 31 March 2022 or at an earlier Annual General Meeting.

Innofactor Plc has 37 388 225 shares, of which the company does not currently own any. The own shares will be acquired to the current market price in the public trading arranged by NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd using the company’s untied equity.

Espoo, October 5, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Board of Directors

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

NASDAQ Helsinki

www.innofactor.com

