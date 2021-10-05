Aqarchain.io Real Estate Tokenization Platform Launches AQR Token IEO on MENA Leading Emirex Exchange

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emirex , the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the MENA region, is pleased to announce an IEO partnership with Aqarchain.io , a blockchain-powered real estate investing platform. Aqarchain's aim is to create a decentralized ecosystem where investment in real estate is as easy as investing in shares on the stock market.



The Aqarchain IEO was launched on the Emirex exchange on September 30/2021 with a price of $0.25 per token with vesting until the end of the IEO. By joining the AQR IEO, users have a chance to purchase the utility token for a lower price before entering the market. The Aqarchain platform will facilitate the selling of properties between various sellers and investors, cater to retail clients as well as professional clients, and potentially market counterparties. It will also offer an additional level of smart contracts security by tokenizing the shares in the properties.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Aqarchain.io to introduce the AQR token IEO on Emirex," said Emirex Founder and CEO Grigory Rybalchenko, “We genuinely believe tokenizing assets using blockchain is the future of real estate — that’s why we are excited to support Aqarchain.”

About Aqarchain

Aqarchain.io is the AQR Utility Token issuance platform and also a platform that will allow white-labeled hybrid self tokenization of real estate assets. Property owners and developers will have open access to bring their properties on this platform and use the hybrid self tokenization platform to mint NFT of the real estate asset and conduct a public sale of the fractional tokens of the NFT.

This platform enables complete decentralized infrastructure for the property owners and the purchasers of the fractional tokens. Aqarchain is the flagship product of the Smart Chain Holding Corporation. The purpose of this product is to provide tokenization of real estate assets using blockchain technology.

About Emirex

Founded in 2017, Emirex is a crypto exchange that is headquartered in Dubai. The main attraction of this trading platform is that it offers a huge number of markets, allowing users to trade a wide selection of fiat-to-crypto pairs that are priced in AED. Emirex offers a comprehensive trading arena for all the crypto markets that it offers. This includes detailed order books, customizable charting screens, and technical indicators. Emirex also allows users to buy cryptocurrency instantly with a debit or credit card.

Social links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL

Telegram: https://t.me/emirex_official

Media contact

Company: Emirex

E-mail: alliance@emirex.com

Website: https://emirex.com/

SOURCE: Emirex