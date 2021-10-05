MSAB enables investigators to acquire mobile data from more devices while emphasizing the right to privacy for victims

English Swedish

MSAB, a world leader in mobile forensics, announces the third major XRY release for 2021. The updated mobile forensics solution for digital data recovery, XRY, comes with added support for more devices, Apple facial recognition decoding, support for iOS 15 and Android 12 Beta, plus many more improvements.



With the latest version MSAB improves the user experience even more. The added capabilities make the system even stronger; example of improvements are enhanced support for picture and face recognition, support for the latest operating system iOS 15 as well as for Android 12.

The mobile device and app market is probably the fastest developing technology market in the world. XRY is now supporting close to 36.000 device profiles. Our customers can now investigate the latest versions of devices and conduct an in-depth data analysis and therefore close cases faster. “In our ongoing mission to make our digital forensics solutions better, we constantly make improvements to enable law enforcement agencies to access more mobile data from locked and encrypted mobile devices, conduct in-depth data analysis, and help digital forensic managers to lead their teams from a central control point”, says Joel Bollö, CEO of MSAB.

The MSAB mobile forensic extraction solution, XRY, now enables law enforcement agencies to show that they are taking all reasonable technological steps to mitigate the risks associated with personal data intrusion acquired via mobile phone extraction, allowing them to target their extractions to only recover data from specified selected apps to ensure the rights to privacy for victim and witness phones.

Selective extractions to ensure compliance and privacy

The key differentiator here is that the only data ever seen by law enforcement can be defined by the settings. If a user only wants data from a certain app for a certain time, it can easily be done with XRY. It is very important to make sure witnesses want to share data, this to minimize the intrusion and uphold data privacy regulations. “The need to understand the legal grounds for recovering digital evidence from mobile phones while maintaining the fundamental rights to privacy is increasingly important to our industry. For example, recent headlines from the UK discussing the need for better data extraction technology to reduce the time that victims are without their phones – with an aim to have devices returned by police within 24 hours”, says Mike Dickinson, Chief Business Development Officer of MSAB.

In addition, new guidance for the police will ensure any request for information is necessary and proportionate to the investigation, as victims often cite handing over their personal data as a reason why they may not pursue their case.

MSAB solutions are in a continual state of ongoing development, and the XRY suite of tools can assist law enforcement agencies to adhere to restricted search criteria and data privacy regulations. MSAB will continue that work to constantly evolve digital forensic capabilities in the future.





For more information on the latest releases of MSAB, please see our release notes or news on msab.com





For further information, please contact:

Joel Bollö, CEO MSAB, joel.bollo@msab.com , +46 8739 0270

Mike Dickinson, CBDO MSAB, mike.dickinson@msab.com , +46 76 051 15 15









About MSAB

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, military, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com

Attachment