AS Tallink Grupp statistics for September 2021 and the third quarter of the 2021 financial year

In September 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 310 265 passengers, which is an 27.6% increase compared to September 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 4.0% to 33 982 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 4.0% to 64 610 units in the same comparison.
In the third quarter of the 2021 financial year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 144 092 passengers, which is a 13.0% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 1.1% to 90 538 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 16.8% to 229 468 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2021 and the third quarter of the financial year were the following:
|September
2021
|September
2020
|Change
|Q3 2021
|Q3 2020
|Change
|Passengers
|310 265
|243 215
|27.6%
|1 144 092
|1 314 301
|-13.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|92 321
|61 702
|49.6%
|379 322
|344 004
|10.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|189 007
|165 739
|14.0%
|649 206
|931 507
|-30.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|28 937
|6 798
|325.7%
|115 564
|13 040
|786.2%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|8 976
|-100.0%
|0
|25 750
|-100.0%
|Cargo Units
|33 982
|32 672
|4.0%
|90 538
|91 578
|-1.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|7 143
|6 026
|18.5%
|17 570
|16 745
|4.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|21 804
|22 802
|-4.4%
|60 967
|64 387
|-5.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|5 035
|3 641
|38.3%
|12 001
|9 809
|22.3%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|203
|-100.0%
|0
|637
|-100.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|64 610
|62 138
|4.0%
|229 468
|275 735
|-16.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|8 627
|8 314
|3.8%
|42 707
|38 092
|12.1%
|Estonia - Finland
|53 438
|52 191
|2.4%
|174 979
|233 640
|-25.1%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2 545
|409
|522.2%
|11 782
|966
|1 119.7%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|1 224
|-100.0%
|0
|3 037
|-100.0%
COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021. The following operational factors further influenced the development in the third quarter of the financial year:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
In addition to regular operations, in the third quarter, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated Helsinki-Mariehamn cruise service. Operations of cargo vessel Sea Wind were suspended most of the third quarter.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the third quarter, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were restarted from July with one vessel. In addition, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the third quarter, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were restarted from August. During the quarter, cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated Swedish domestic cruises in July and August. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 3 days in September.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
In the third quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
