AS Tallink Grupp statistics for September 2021 and the third quarter of the 2021 financial year

In September 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 310 265 passengers, which is an 27.6% increase compared to September 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 4.0% to 33 982 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 4.0% to 64 610 units in the same comparison.

In the third quarter of the 2021 financial year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 144 092 passengers, which is a 13.0% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 1.1% to 90 538 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 16.8% to 229 468 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2021 and the third quarter of the financial year were the following:

Passengers310 265243 21527.6%1 144 0921 314 301-13.0%
Finland - Sweden92 32161 70249.6%379 322344 00410.3%
Estonia - Finland189 007165 73914.0%649 206931 507-30.3%
Estonia - Sweden28 9376 798325.7%115 56413 040786.2%
Latvia - Sweden08 976-100.0%025 750-100.0%
       
Cargo Units33 98232 6724.0%90 53891 578-1.1%
Finland - Sweden7 1436 02618.5%17 57016 7454.9%
Estonia - Finland21 80422 802-4.4%60 96764 387-5.3%
Estonia - Sweden5 0353 64138.3%12 0019 80922.3%
Latvia - Sweden0203-100.0%0637-100.0%
       
Passenger Vehicles64 61062 1384.0%229 468275 735-16.8%
Finland - Sweden8 6278 3143.8%42 70738 09212.1%
Estonia - Finland53 43852 1912.4%174 979233 640-25.1%
Estonia - Sweden2 545409522.2%11 7829661 119.7%
Latvia - Sweden01 224-100.0%03 037-100.0%
       

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021. The following operational factors further influenced the development in the third quarter of the financial year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND
In addition to regular operations, in the third quarter, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated Helsinki-Mariehamn cruise service. Operations of cargo vessel Sea Wind were suspended most of the third quarter.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the third quarter, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were restarted from July with one vessel. In addition, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the third quarter, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were restarted from August. During the quarter, cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated Swedish domestic cruises in July and August. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 3 days in September.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
In the third quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.


