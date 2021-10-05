English French

Boulogne-Billancourt – October 05, 2021

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

The mandates of Managers Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot renewed for 4 years

The Société Auxiliaire de Gestion (SAGES), in its capacity as a non-managing general partner of the Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (CGEM), chaired by Vincent Montagne, has made the decision to renew the mandates of Florent Menegaux as a Managing General Partner and of Yves Chapot as a General Manager. This decision was taken with the unanimous agreement of the Michelin Supervisory Board who met on July 23, 2021 and chaired by Barbara Dalibard.

The mandates of Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot will therefore be renewed for 4 years from their scheduled expiry date at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 13, 2022, i.e., until the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting to be held in the first half-year period of 2026.

With this decision, SAGES and Michelin Supervisory Board applaud the quality of the work accomplished by the management team and demonstrate their confidence in Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot to successfully continue implementing the "Michelin in Motion" strategic plan presented to the financial community and the press in April 2021.

Investor relations







Édouard de Peufeilhoux

+33 (0)4 73 32 74 47

+33 (0)6 89 71 93 73 (cell)

edouard.de-peufeilhoux@michelin.com







Flavien Huet



+33 (0) 4 73 32 68 39

+33 (0) 7 77 85 04 82 (cell)

flavien.huet@michelin.com







Pierre Hassaïri

+33 (0)4 73 32 95 27

+33 (0)6 84 32 90 81 (cell)

pierre.hassairi@michelin.com



Press relations







Paul-Alexis Bouquet

+33 (0) 6 79 33 51 47

paul-alexis.bouquet@michelin.com







Hervé Erschler



+ 33 0 (6) 70 47 85 04

hervé.erschler@michelin.com



Individual shareholders







Isabelle Maizaud-Aucouturier

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

isabelle.maizaud-aucouturier@michelin.com







Clémence Rodriguez

+33 (0) 4 73 32 15 11

clemence.daturi-rodriguez@michelin.com





About Michelin

Michelin’s ambition is to sustainably improve its customers’ mobility. The leader in the mobility sector, Michelin designs, manufactures, and distributes the tires best suited to their requirements and uses as well as services and solutions to improve transport efficacy. Michelin also puts forward offers that allow its customers to enjoy unique moments when traveling. Michelin also develops high-technology equipment intended for multiple fields. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, Michelin is present in 170 countries, employs 123,600 people and operates 71 tire factories that, together, produced approximately 170 million tires in 2020. (www.michelin.com).

@MichelinPress

Attachment