Canada Generic Drug Market Report 2021: Why the Generic Drug Market is so Lucrative in Canada

Canada represents the world's ninth biggest market for generic drugs in terms of value. Over the past few decades, the acceptance and use of generic drugs in Canada has changed significantly.

The growth of the generic drug market in Canada has been catalysed by a number of factors. The continuous expiration of drug patents, rising aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and constant efforts by the government and health care service providers to control their healthcare expenditures have enabled generics to represent a multibillion dollar industry in Canada.



The report represents an in-depth analysis on the historical, current and future trends in the generic drug market in Canada. This research report serves as an exceptional tool to understand the drivers, sales trends, prescription trends, market structure, competitive landscape, regulations, key players, key drugs, manufacturing and the outlook of the generic drug Market in Canada.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are generic drugs? How are they different from branded drugs?

How has the Canadian generic drug market performed in recent years?

How have generics performed compared to branded drugs?

What were the total sales and prescriptions for generic drugs in Canada?

Who are the key players in the Canadian generic drug market? How have they performed?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Canada generic drug market?

What is the structure of the generic drug market in Canada?

What is the pricing mechanism of generic drugs in Canada?

What is the value chain of generic drugs in Canada?

What are the regulations for generic drugs in Canada?

How are generic drugs distributed in Canada?

How are generic drugs manufactured?

What are the raw material and machinery requirements to manufacture generic drugs?

What are the drivers and challenges in the generic drug market in Canada?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Canada Generic Drug Market: Introduction



5 Why is the Generic Drug Market So Lucrative in Canada



6 Global Generic Drug Market



7 Canada Generic Drug Market



8 SWOT Analysis



9 Value Chain Analysis



10 Pricing Mechanism and Profit Margins at Various Levels of Supply Chain



11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



12 Canada Generic Drug Market: Competitive Landscape



13 Canada Generic Drug Market: Key Success Factors



14 Canada Generic Drug Market: Road Blocks



15 Canada Generic Drug Market: Regulatory Framework



16 Generic Drug Manufacturing Process



17 Canada Generic Drug Market - Key Company Profiles





