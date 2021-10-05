The Role of IT in the Global Public Safety, HLS & Intelligence Agencies Markets 2021-2026

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Information Technologies in Public Safety, HLS & Intelligence Agencies Technologies & Market (with COVID-19 Impact) - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the IT in Public Safety, HLS & Intelligence Agencies market emerges from a chaotic year, it enters a reconstruction phase. Driven by technology changes fueled by digital government requirements, the Information Technologies in Public Safety, HLS & Intelligence Agencies industry will take a new and expanded shape in the coming years.

This market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global Information Technologies in Public Safety, HLS & Intelligence Agencies market available today. With three volumes, 612 pages, 128 tables and 137 figures, the report contains a thorough analysis of 11 vertical markets, 5 sectors, five regional markets and 20 national markets detailing 2019-2026 market size.

The 2021-2026 Information Technologies in Public Safety, HLS & Intelligence Agencies market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:

Demand for multi-modal Information Technologies systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. The associated economic decline limited the 2020-2021 Information Technologies purchasing budgets.

The 2021 COVID-19 vaccination implies that the Information Technologies market will recover by 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new Information Technologies products and services.

Increasing demand for automated Information Technologies systems, requiring less (or more sophisticated) human intervention, raises Information Technologies equipment and systems (relative to security personnel).

Increasing value-added Information Technologies systems generated by 'soft' elements (software, data management, processing algorithms).

Replacement of outdated Information Technologies systems.

The "Biden Effect."

China's internal security policy.

Terror and crime mitigation.

Key Questions Answered in this report include:

What are the Information Technologies in Public Safety, HLS & Intelligence Agencies market size, and the market trends during 2021-2026?

What's the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market?

Which submarkets in this field provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the Information Technologies customers to purchase products and services?

What are the Information Technologies technology & services trends?

What are the Information Technologies Technology markets?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

Which countries are expected to invest most in Information Technologies capabilities within homeland security, public safety and national security organizations?



Key Topics Covered:





Volume 1

Executive Summary

COVID-19 Impact on the IT Market

Market Drivers

Market Inhibitors

Market SWOT Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Market Barriers to New Entry, Supplier Power, Buyer Power, Barriers to Substitution and Competitive Rivalry

IT Industry Value Chain

Volume 2: NATIONAL MARKETS

Volume 3: VENDORS

