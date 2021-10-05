U.S. Kitchen Furniture Market Analysis 2021 and Directory of Leading Players in the United States Market

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Kitchen Furniture Market in the United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers an in-deep analysis of the kitchen furniture sector, providing trends and forecasts for production, consumption, imports and exports, market shares, prices (clustered in six price groups), marketing policies and distribution system.
The analysis of the US kitchen furniture imports and exports is provided by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, for the period 2015-2020.
The kitchen furniture production in the United States is broken down by type of cabinet, style, cabinet door material, countertop material for a sample of companies.
The analysis of kitchen furniture distribution in the US market covers the following channels: Kitchen specialists, Home improvement, Builders, Contract, and Furniture stores/chains. A list of around 300 interior decorators and around 1,000 premium kitchen quality stores in the top 20 Local markets are available.
An overview of the construction and real estate market, as well as figures on population and disposable income in the United States are also included.
The chapter on the competitive system analyses the main manufacturers and distributors active in the US kitchen furniture market, providing short company profiles, data on kitchen furniture sales by price range, and market shares. Sales from Europe and China to North America are also included for a sample of companies (approximately 40%-50% of the US imports of kitchen furniture).
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
BASIC DATA
- United States. Kitchen furniture production, exports, imports and consumption, in value and volume
- United States. Kitchen furniture market breakdown by price ranges. USD million and thousand units
ACTIVITY TREND AND FORECAST
- United States. Kitchen furniture production, exports, imports and consumption: 2015-2020 estimated data and 2021 forecast
- United States. Number of kitchen sold by destination
INTERNATIONAL TRADE
- United States. Exports and imports of kitchen furniture by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, 2015-2020
- United States. Exports and imports of of major appliances, 2015-2020
SUPPLY STRUCTURE
- Product breakdown
- United States. Breakdown of kitchen furniture supply by type of cabinet: custom, semi-custom, stock
- Style, materials and colours
- United States. Breakdown of kitchen furniture supply by style: traditional, transitional, modern/design
- United States. Breakdown of kitchen furniture supply by cabinet door material
- Countertops
- United States. Breakdown of kitchen furniture supply by worktop material
- Manufacturing presence
- United States. Kitchen furniture. Number of establishments by State
- United States. Kitchen furniture. Employment and costs
- United States. Number of employees for a sample of leading companies, 2014-2016-2018-2020
- Appliances, Cookware, Lighting
DISTRIBUTION
- Sales by State
- United States. Per capita personal consumption expenditure by state
- United States. Kitchen furniture. Estimated consumption by State
- Major metropolitan market
- City Highlights, Economic and business indicators, Flagship stores and distribution of kitchen furniture outlets for over 20 US cities
- Distribution channels
- United States. Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by distribution channel for a sample of companies
- United States. Interior design in selected cities
- United States. Some of the major design centers
- United States. Top 50 architecture/design consulting firms
- Kitchen Remodelling process and Payment options
COMPETITION
- Top players. Kitchen furniture sales and production in the USA
- United States. Kitchen furniture production and market shares of 50 among the leading US companies
- Kitchen furniture sales in the US and market shares of 50 among the leading companies
- United States. Kitchen furniture sales in a sample of leading companies by price range (low, middle-low, middle, middle-upper, upper, luxury)
DEMAND DETERMINANTS
- Construction activity, Macroeconomic indicators, Demographics features
DIRECTORY OF LEADING KITCHEN FURNITURE PLAYERS IN THE US MARKET
