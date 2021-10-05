Insights on the Leather Goods Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Material, Price, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leather Goods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global leather goods market reached a value of US$ 350.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Leather goods are articles that are produced from the hides and skins of animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and hogs. These raw materials are treated with different chemicals, including surfactants, tanning agents, solvents, dyes, oils and salts, to enhance the durability, strength and flexibility of the leather. They are further utilized in the manufacturing of leather goods, such as footwear, garments, harnesses, saddles, gloves, bracelets, belts, bags, watches, wallets and smartphone covers. Besides this, as leather is long-lasting, resistant to fire, crack and dust, it is widely utilized in the manufacturing of sports equipment and apparel, and automotive upholstery.



The growing population, in confluence with the inflating income levels of individuals, represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for leather goods around the world. Moreover, as these products are functional, comfortable and cost-effective, their sales are increasing worldwide. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are offering unique and stylish products to meet the demand from affluent consumers. They are adopting advanced technologies, such as the automated cutting process in their production process, to provide varieties and customization options. The growing automotive industry is also offering lucrative opportunities for market players to expand their consumer base. However, the rising sustainable and ethical fashion trends are significantly impacting the utilization of leather goods across the fashion industry. This trend is further supported by the introduction of bio-based leather, which is anticipated to replace conventional leather goods in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the The global leather goods market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on product, material, price and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product

Footwear

Military Shoes

Casual Shoes

Formal Shoes

Sports Shoes

Others

Leather Products

Upholstery

Luggage

Accessories

Clothing & Apparel

Bags, Wallets and Purses

Others

Breakup by Material

Genuine Leather

Top-grain Leather

Split-grain Leather

Synthetic Leather

PU-Based Leather

PVC-Based Leather

Bio-Based Leather

Breakup by Price

Premium Products

Mass Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Clothing and Sportswear Retailers

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adidas AG, American Leather Holdings LLC, Capri Holdings Limited, Hermes International S.A., Kering S.A., LVMH, Prada S.p.A. (Prada Holding S.P.A), Puma SE, Tapestry Inc., VIP Industries (Piramal Group) and Woodland (Aero Group).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Leather Goods Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Footwear

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Military Shoes

6.1.2.2 Casual Shoes

6.1.2.3 Formal Shoes

6.1.2.4 Sports Shoes

6.1.2.5 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Leather Products

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Upholstery

6.2.2.2 Luggage

6.2.2.3 Accessories

6.2.2.4 Clothing and Apparel

6.2.2.5 Bags, Wallets and Purses

6.2.2.6 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Genuine Leather

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Top-grain Leather

7.1.2.2 Split-grain Leather

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Synthetic Leather

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 PU-Based Leather

7.2.2.2 PVC-Based Leather

7.2.2.3 Bio-Based Leather

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Price

8.1 Premium Products

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Mass Products

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Clothing and Sportswear Retailers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Departmental Stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Online Stores

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Adidas AG

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 American Leather Holdings LLC

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Capri Holdings Limited

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Hermes International S.A.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Kering S.A.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 LVMH

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Prada S.p.A. (Prada Holding S.P.A)

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Puma SE

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Tapestry Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 VIP Industries (Piramal Group)

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Woodland (Aero Group)

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



