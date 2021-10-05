SATO to offer 159 new rental homes in Vantaa’s Keimolanmäki district

English Finnish

SATO Corporation

Press release 5 October 2021 at 12.00 pm





SATO, one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers, is developing new non-subsidised rental homes in the Vantaa district of Keimolanmäki. Construction begins in October 2021 and the apartments will be ready for moving into in June 2023.



On 13 September 2021, SATO signed a contract with Peab Oy on the construction of a new apartment building at Lincolninaukio 4, Keimolanmäki, Vantaa. The property will have two staircase sections, eight storeys and a total of 159 homes.



All apartments facing the courtyard will have concrete balconies. Some homes will also have French balconies. The higher floors of the building on the Keimolankaarre street side will feature wooden balconies with a negative carbon footprint because, during their lifecycle, they will absorb more carbon dioxide from the air than they will emit.



SATO currently has around 138 homes at Leksankuja 3 and Varikkokaarre 2 of the Keimolanmäki district.



Adaptable and flexible solutions



There will be 12 studio homes with a sleeping loft on the ground floor. These will function as dual-purpose units that can be adapted from homes to business units whenever necessary.



− Adaptability and flexibility have been taken into account in the design of the studio homes of the building. Some of the load-bearing concrete walls of the studios have been replaced with light walls between the units, while other load-bearing walls have the option for future openings. This way they can be combined with the apartments next door if there’s demand for larger apartments in the future, says Arto Aalto, Vice President, Investments, at SATO.



Design guided by sustainable choices



Energy efficiency and construction solutions that will last for decades have been taken into account when designing the apartment building. The property’s energy efficiency class is A. The heat source for the building is geothermal heat, which makes use of thermal energy stored in the ground. Geothermal heat reduces carbon dioxide emissions and also has an additional advantage in that it can also be used for cooling. The building will also have a solar power system.

There will be 11 car parking spaces on the building grounds and another 170 in the adjacent parking facility. All parking spaces will be equipped with electric car charging facilities. Shared cars for residents to use have also been included in the plans for the building.

The apartment building will have shared sauna, clubroom, laundry and drying room facilities and a diverse range of storage including apartment-specific storage units for all apartments as well as bicycle storage.



There will be a children’s play area shared with the neighbouring property on the grounds. A grocery store is also under construction in the same block.



The new Keimolanmäki residential area is located west of Hämeenlinnanväylä road just under 1 km from the Ring Rail Line Kivistö train station. There will be a cluster of services and shops for the entire area in Kivistö. Kivistö station has excellent train connections to destinations such as the airport, Tikkurila and Myyrmäki as well as the centre of Helsinki. The nearby Hämeenlinnanväylä road is convenient for those with a car. The Keimolanmäki area is surrounded by the natural environment, close to the diverse Petikko recreational areas as well as the Keimola golf course. There is a day care centre and a school in Keimolanmäki. The area’s motor sports history is still visible in the street names as well as artwork found in local parks and property grounds.



For media enquiries, please contact:

SATO Corporation, Arto Aalto, Vice President, Investments

Phone +358 40 513 0702, arto.aalto@sato.fi



SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2020, SATO owned nearly 26 800 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2020 were EUR 303,4 million, operating profit EUR 179,6 million and profit before taxes EUR 129,5 million. The value of SATO's investment property is roughly EUR 4,8 billion.