Book4Time Launches Its Fully Integrated Payment Solution Book4Time Pay

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Book4Time , the global leader in spa and wellness business management solutions for the hospitality market, launches Book4Time Pay, the company's new all-in-one payment processing platform.

Book4Time Pay provides customers with the ability to take guarantees at the time of booking, accept EMV credit/debit at point of sale, sell gift cards online, manage recurring membership billings as well as provide self-service mobile checkouts. It also comes with flat-fee pricing and no hidden or set-up fees, enabling spas to realize significant savings to the bottom line.

"The idea is to provide our clients with a complete end-to-end solution," says Ali Mroueh, Director of Payments, Book4Time. "The release of Book4Time Pay was driven by the need for simplification. Our clients often struggle with limited IT staff and having to juggle various technologies; now they have one less vendor to work with for sales and support."

"Book4Time is hyper-focused on empowering our spas to manage every aspect of their business within a single, highly intuitive platform," says Roger Sholanki CEO, Book4Time. "Book4Time Pay represents a significant avenue for us to innovate and to help our clients further elevate the guest experience and drive more efficiencies and cost savings. Payments has typically been just an afterthought in the spa & wellness industry. It's an area that's ripe for disruption."

About Book4Time

Book4Time is a global leader in spa, wellness and leisure activity management solutions for the hospitality market. As the only enterprise SaaS technology in the hospitality wellness industry, Book4Time manages the end-to-end guest experience for international hotels, resorts, casinos, golf and private member clubs located in over 85 countries worldwide.

Book4Time is the first cloud-based software for the wellness industry to provide a centralized multi-location platform. With 50+ hotel system integrations, they publish new updates every 4-8 weeks, have the industry's highest uptime at 99.99%, support 12 languages and have LIVE 24/7 phone and email support through strategically located global customer support centres. Visit book4time.com for more information.

