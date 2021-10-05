TABLE FOR TWO Celebrates World Food Day 2021 #OnigiriAction — Unite the States With Onigiri (Japanese Rice Balls)

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TABLE FOR TWO (TFT) invites everyone to participate in its 7th Annual ONIGIRI ACTION campaign from Oct. 5 (Tuesday) to Nov. 5 (Friday) that aims to provide one million school meals to children around the world. During the campaign, through the generosity of the partner organizations (see below), every rice-ball-related post on the campaign website or social media with #OnigiriAction will provide five school meals to children in need. TFT will enhance school meals in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods in the U.S. by adding fresh vegetables and fruits and provide school meals to children in East Africa and Asia.

TFT's ONIGIRI ACTION campaign commemorates World Food Day, established by the United Nations. As an NPO with roots in Japan, the campaign highlights onigiri (rice balls), which are a traditional Japanese comfort food made with love for someone special.

Since its launch in 2015, Onigiri Action has supported 5.4 million school meals. In 2019, the organization received two prestigious awards: one related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the other for Health and Culture from the Japanese government (https://bit.ly/33KDRww). In 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic continues, it's important to highlight the role nutritious food plays in health and to increase awareness about local and global food insecurity. TFT addresses both issues through this annual campaign.

2021 USA Campaign Theme: Unite the States with Onigiri!

TFT USA and its partners will continue to connect everyone through onigiri with many virtual and in-person events, as permitted. This year, TFT USA wants to spread Onigiri Action across the country with the goal of encouraging posts from every state to increase participation and have fun with creative onigiri to bring even more school meals to children in need. Any picture of a rice ball associated with a state can be posted as "State Onigiri". This can include onigiri made with ingredients famous from that state or onigiri with an iconic state symbol or landmark.

Partner Organizations in the U.S.:

For every onigiri photo posted, five school meals will be donated by the generous support of TFT's partners: J.C.C. Fund/Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of New York; JFC International/Nishiki; JCAW Foundation; Zojirushi America; San-J; ITOCHU International; SMBC Global Foundation; Misuzu Corporation; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Sumitomo Corporation of Americas; Mishima Foods U.S.A.; ACTFL; Just One Cookbook; BentOn; Onigilly; Sunny Blue; and Omusubee.

To Learn More:

ONIGIRI ACTION (USA site): https://usa.tablefor2.org/onigiri-action

ONIGIRI ACTION (Global site): https://onigiri-action.com/en/

Media Contact:

Torie Silverstone

Email: wa-shokuiku@tablefor2.org

Related Images











Image 1: Change the World with Onigiri (Rice Ball) 2021





Post a rice-ball-related photo with #OnigiriAction. For every onigiri photo posted, TABLE FOR TWO's sponsor organizations will donate five school meals to children in need.









