Major Appliance Manufacturers: Profiles of 50 Prominent Players Including Whirlpool, Electrolux, BSH, Arcelik, Hisense, LG, Nortek, Franke, Paloma, Rinnai, Toshiba, Samsung, Hitachi, and Liebherr

This report ranks 50 appliance manufacturers selected according to their volume of sales. From the point of view of the ownership, 38 of these companies are public listed while 12 are private owned.

The analysis includes global players and "regional leaders". Considering the country of the headquarters: 15 companies are Chinese (including Taiwan), 7 Japanese, 7 Americans, 5 Italians, 11 of other European countries (including Turkey), 3 from South Korea and 2 from India.

The report provides information on the following research field (major 'white' appliances): refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, dishwashers, hoods, cooking appliances, microwave ovens, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners.

The report is divided as follows:

PART I: SCENARIO

Basic data on the major home appliances sector, including ranking by sales of major appliances and performance of the top major appliances manufacturers

Appliances manufacturers estimated market shares by kind of product segment (washing, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing, air conditioning) and by Region (EMEA, America, Asia Pacific)

Exports and imports of major home appliances by main countries and product segments

PART II: TOP 50 MAJOR APPLIANCES MANUFACTURERS

Profiles of 50 major appliances manufacturers worldwide with information on company background, historical and recent facts, basic data (including total turnover of the last five years, white appliances turnover and white appliances share on total production, number of employees and turnover per employee, as well as number of household appliances sold, when available), sales breakdown by business, by product and by geographical area, production sites and brands.

In the ranking we can find:

specialized companies, with an incidence of major appliances on the total turnover in excess of 80% (Whirlpool, Electrolux, BSH, Arcelik)

companies with two or more relevant business units, where major appliances represent 30%-60% (Hisense, LG, Nortek, Franke, Paloma, Rinnai)

holding companies where major appliances represent just a minor portion of the total turnover (e.g. Toshiba, Samsung, Hitachi, Liebherr, etc.)

PART III: ANNEX EXCEL DATABASE

A detailed and customizable Excel database with all the market figures and international trade by single product code is delivered together with this report. Data are reported both in values (US$) and in quantities (Units).

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Contents of the report; Research field and working tools

PART I: SCENARIO

Basic data

World. Home appliances market, basic data 2018-2020 by each considered segment: Refrigerators, Cooking (including Hoods), Dishwashing, Washing (Laundry), Air-Conditioning

World. Home appliances market: trend 2016-2020 and forecasts 2021-2024

World. Home appliances market by geographical area, 2016-2020 estimates and 2021 forecasts

Recent mergers and acquisitions and relevant business factors emerged over the last year for the leading manufacturers

Top manufacturers market shares, 2016, 2018 and 2020 ; Leading companies. Total sales of home appliances in 2018 and 2020

Manufacturing locations and employment for a sample of leading companies: Production facilities location and number of employees in the home appliance business, 2016-2018-2020

Leading companies: estimated sales and market shares by product segment (Refrigeration, Washing, Dishwashing, Air-Conditioning, Cooking) and geographical area (EMEA, Americas, Asia and Pacific)

Home appliances estimated market breakdown by geographical area, 2018

Home appliances manufacturers: selected financial indicators (ROA, ROE, EBITDA ratios) and Cost of employees and R&D expenses on revenues, 2016-2020

World trade of major appliances

World trade of major appliances by country/geographical area

World exports and imports trade of major appliances by segment and main products, 2016-2018-2020

Five major exporting and importing countries of major appliances. Exports and imports, 2016-2020

Trade balance of major home appliances, 2016-2020: focus on 50 countries

World trade of major appliances by segment, 2016-2020, for the 50 considered countries. Data in value (US$ Million) and volume (Thousand items)

PART II: PROFILES OF 50 MAJOR APPLIANCES MANUFACTURERS WORLDWIDE

Activity description; Appliances product portfolio; History, Mergers and acquisitions; Financial figures available (Turnover, Employees, Operating Margin, Number of units sold); Sales breakdown by geographical area and by product segment; Production overview; Manufacturing locations; Brands

PART III: ANNEX EXCEL DATABASE

