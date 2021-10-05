Global $1.56 Bn Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market to 2028: Robust Growth In The Automotive Industry & Increasing Demand From Various Application Industries

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Low-, Medium-, High-density), by End-use (Automotive, Appliances), by Region (APAC, Europe), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global expanded polypropylene foam market size is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.3%

Rapid expansion of the global automotive industry in recent years has been the major growth-driving factor for the market. The product is widely used in the automotive industry; for instance, in the production of floor, door, and hood panels, primarily for noise and thermal insulation in passenger and commercial cars. The considerable growth of the automotive industry in Germany, China, and India is expected to drive product demand over the projected period.



Furthermore, the increasing scope of product application in the consumer goods, construction, and packaging industries is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth over the coming years.

The increasing use of molded EPP (Expanded Polypropylene) foam products in protective packaging and flexible packaging applications respectively in several verticals, including medical, consumer electronics, food & beverages, household appliances, and industrial equipment, is also expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period.

The appliances end-use segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. The rapidly growing appliances industry across major economies of Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America is expected to drive the product demand in this segment.



Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Report Highlights

The market was estimated at USD 936.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, on account of the increasing application scope of the product in the consumer goods and protective packaging industry segments

The medium-density product segment accounted for a considerable share in 2020 and is expected to witness the second-fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period owing to increasing product application scope in consumer goods and furniture applications

The product demand in the appliances segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market, in terms of revenue, in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period

The region's high growth can be credited to the rising product application scope in the automotive, consumer goods, and packaging sectors

Key companies in the market have undertaken several business strategies, such as capacity expansions, mergers & acquisitions, technical collaborations, and distribution agreements, to enhance their market share

Expanded Polypropylene (Epp) Foam Market Variables, Trends, And Scope

Global Expanded Polypropylene (Epp) Foam Industry Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Trends

Polypropylene (Pp)

Propylene

Metallocene

Ziegler-Natta

Manufacturing Process

Technology Overview

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Thermoforming

Regulatory Framework

Market Driver Analysis

Robust Growth In The Automotive Industry

Increasing Demand From Various Application Industries

Market Restraint Analysis

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Companies Mentioned

JSP Corporation

BASF SE

Kaneka Corporation

DS Smith plc

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Knauf Industries

IZOBLOK

Dongshin Industry, Inc.

Clark Foam Products Corporation

Paracoat Products Ltd.

Molan Pino South Africa (PTY) Ltd

PDM Foam

Armacell International S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fqeyi