Meeb Master on the Way of Becoming the Hidden Gem on Polygon with the Releases of PvP and Fusion

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Meeb Master has officially delivered two of its most significant features: PvP First Version and Fusion. Developed by Gemmob Studio, an over 7 years experienced indie game start-up, Meeb Master has received huge attention from the crypto community right from the start in March 2021. The story of the game took place in a world, where the celestial creatures called Meebs were brought to Earth when a meteorite carrying Meeb eggs hit the planet. Now, living on earth, they possess superpowers which makes them useful but dangerous.



Meeb Master finished its IDO within 27 hours and then various features were released including NFT- boosted Farming, NFTs Marketplace with more than 15.000 NFTs sold. Now with the arrival of PvP 1st Version and Fusion, this Polygon-based NFT game is on the path of defining itself as a hidden gem on Polygon yet not an Axie Infinity-inspired.

New Features - New Excitement

Starting as a traditional game developer, Gemmob aims to create epic games which can attract any group of players. Taking the first step into the crypto gaming world, they now need to satisfy not only the gamers but also the crypto enthusiasts. By releasing their two aces, Meeb Master can partly fulfill their play-to-earn features at the moment.

PvP First Version

The initial version provides players with basic combat mechanics, temporary skills for 7 roles, rewards and temporary rank point systems. Users play the role of a Meeb Trainers, assemble a team of 3 Meebs and battle against the others to gain the rewards. Despite its simple designs, the first version still attracted thousands of players to join in more than 1700 battles within only 10 minutes.

Fusion

Along with the PvP feature, Meeb Master team also brought another ace to this new update. Fusion, the feature that everybody is waiting for, allows users the chance to create new Meebs from two existing ones. These newborns can have body parts with higher power levels, higher purity rates, or even both. Different from normal breeding, this feature will let players burn their existing Meebs and create new ones that have higher capabilities and value. Within the first days, over 6000 newborns were created through fusion, which truly showed how excited everybody was for this new feature.

2021 Milestones achieved - Heading towards the new targets

With the fulfillment of all the Q3 targets, Meeb Master team is heading towards their next milestones in the Q4. The highlight now turns to the Full PvP Mode, which will provide users with the full-functioned battles, and the Leaderboard and Ranking with new surprising rewards systems. These new features will be accompanied by many astonishing social events along the way until their official releases.

About Gemmob Studio

Gemmob Studio is an indie game company, which consists of many enthusiastic young people willing and eager to accept any challenges. Such enthusiasm motivates each of the team members to constantly and passionately improve themselves in the game industry. Gemmob stands behind more than 30 games which attract millions of players.

