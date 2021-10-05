Komprise Intelligent Data Management Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, an analytics-driven data management as a service platform, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that Komprise, an existing AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Tier Partner, provides proven technology for rapid, large-scale cloud data migrations to help customers move successfully to AWS through all phases of complex migration projects, discovery, planning, migration and operations. This news follows a successful H1 for Komprise, in which the company achieved 97% revenue growth, 190% growth of new customers and 200% growth in average deal size. Earlier in 2021, Komprise announced expanded support for cloud (Network Attached Storage) NAS, including Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) and Amazon FSx for Windows File Server.



Achieving the AWS Migration Competency differentiates Komprise as an AWS Partner that provides specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success with a focus on migration planning and delivery based on analytics and automation as part of its Intelligent Data Management platform. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“We’re excited to achieve AWS Migration Competency status and continue our work with AWS to help enterprise IT organizations undertake successful journeys to the cloud,” said Krishna Subramanian, President and Chief Operating Officer of Komprise, “Komprise gives organizations an easier, faster path to the cloud using our Transparent Move Technology which means that users and applications do not experience any changes to data access once data is migrated or tiered. Komprise delivers a way to cost-effectively move and manage unstructured data and leverage it in native format without lock-in for new uses so enterprises can take full advantage of powerful analytics, AI and data lake capabilities on AWS.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Komprise can efficiently migrate billions of files and objects from multiple Network File System (NFS), Server Message Block (SMB) or Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) object source to any file or object storage in the cloud. Komprise TMT™ is core to its Elastic Data Migration solution, which automatically parallelizes to maximize performance and achieves significantly faster migrations compared with generic tools. With Komprise, customers can manage all migrations from a central console.

