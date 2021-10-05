Pyramid Healthcare Optimizes the Delivery of Mental Health Services over the Cloud with iland IaaS

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iland, a leading VMware-based cloud provider for application hosting, data protection and disaster recovery services delivered on the iland Secure Cloud Platform, today announced Pyramid Healthcare is using the iland Secure Cloud to assist with the provision of critical management information, allowing it to provide high quality treatment for adults and teens suffering from addiction and mental health disorders.

Pyramid Healthcare provides treatment and rehabilitation services to more than 11,000 patients in seven states, including Connecticut, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, North Carolina and Georgia with the support of more than 2,400 employees. Three years ago, the company began looking for a cloud solution to team with its electronic medical record data (EMR) to provide business intelligence (BI).

Pyramid Healthcare CIO Lawrence Bilker said the company was running out of room for traditional on-premises data center resources and needed a secure cloud platform that was flexible, affordable and scalable to meet the performance and capacity demands of its BI workloads. After looking at several options, Bilker and his team selected iland’s Hosted Private Cloud, which combines the proven technology of Secure Public Cloud with dedicated resources to deliver unprecedented performance and security. Since then, the Pyramid Healthcare has been running in the cloud without interruption.

"Since we set up the iland Secure Cloud, the performance has been solid and consistent," Bilker said. "We've been up and running since then 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, which helps us make faster decisions and run our business more efficiently. With iland, we can react to changing business conditions faster and add performance and capacity, which we can monitor with ease over iland's cloud console."

iland Secure Cloud was designed to eliminate customer compromises by addressing the most common challenges associated with cloud adoption and providing everything customers need to satisfy even the most complex application requirements. For example, the Secure Cloud Console, iland’s award-winning, unified management platform, allows Pyramid Healthcare to have complete control and deep visibility into its cloud infrastructure resources.

“iland is proud to help introduce organizations like Pyramid Healthcare to the cloud,” said iland President and Co-founder Brian Ussher. “iland innovations like the Secure Cloud and Secure Cloud Console help remove the work and risks of moving critical applications and workloads to the cloud. It also makes it easier to expand resources and technologies like DRaaS and BaaS, all monitored and managed over a single pane of glass in a compliant environment that meets and exceeds regulatory requirements such as HIPAA.”

Based on his experience with the iland Secure Cloud, Bilker said Pyramid Healthcare is evaluating iland’s DRaaS to help protect the company’s data and operations during times of disaster and cybercrime with the visibility and manageability offered over the Secure Cloud Console.

“iland gives us the flexibility we need to change and add to our infrastructure to address our immediate needs or what lies ahead,” he said. “If you’re looking for a partner that can provide an IaaS platform that has high availability at a reasonable cost and the flexibility to adapt to changing business needs, iland is a phenomenal choice.”

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognised by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at www.iland.com.

