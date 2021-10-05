Global stainless-steel market size to record significant growth through 2026

Pune, India, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable predictions, global stainless-steel market size had reached a valuation of USD 105.67 billion in 2020 and is likely to expand significantly over the period of 2021-2026. This can be attributed to the growing energy demand, mounting automotive production, and booming construction activities.

Apart from this, the document talks about the various market segmentations and emphasizes on the key revenue generators for this industry space. It also elaborates on the regional scope and the competitive hierarchy, further ensuring advanced decision-making among investors and entrepreneurs.

Stainless-steel is a highly versatile material that offers exceptional longevity, durability, and recyclability. Having said that, focus among the leading companies towards improving their production capabilities as well as integrate sustainable practices in tandem with strict regulatory outlook pertaining to environmental conservation are also adding traction to the overall market size.

However, the economic slowdown across various parts of the world is likely to act as a restraining factor to the growth of global stainless-steel market.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected various sectors, including automotive, manufacturing, building & construction, and heavy industries. The outbreak has also disrupted the supply chain as well as negatively impacted the production and distribution activities in the steel industry, which in turn could hinder global stainless-steel market growth.

An overview of the product landscape

The product spectrum of global stainless-steel market is bifurcated into flat and long segments. Analysts claim that the flat segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and is likely to depict similar growth trends in the forthcoming years, on account of widespread adoption of cold-rolled products.

Moreover, flat stainless-steel is known to provide high tolerance, straightness, and concentricity that makes them ideal for automotive, construction, and home-appliances space, which in turn is fueling the segmental share.

On the other hand, the long segment is predicted to record a robust CAGR through 2026, primarily driven by the growing demand from heavy industries.

A summary of the regional landscape

Worldwide stainless-steel market, in terms of its geographical reach, is split into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Among these, Asia-Pacific currently accounts for the largest market share and is expected to register continuous growth in the subsequent years. Mounting energy demand, rapid industrialization, and increasing automotive production are complementing the business dynamics in Asia-Pacific.

