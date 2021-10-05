Tocopherols Market revenue to hit $670 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tocopherols market value is projected to cross USD 670 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Shifting preference toward natural antioxidants in cosmetics and increasing consumption of processed & packaged food will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Tocopherols market from dietary supplements is expected to reach over USD 275 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Increasing health consciousness, the growing importance of natural supplements, and growing health concerns among consumers will augment the market share. The penetration of the ‘clean label’ movement supported by upgraded labelling standards has augmented consumer awareness of ingredients in fortified food products. This factor is expected to drive the overall market size.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5130

Some major findings of the tocopherols market report include:

Tocopherols industry from personal care application is expected to reach over USD 141 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 6.5% during the forecast period due to increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients in hair care and skin care.

Rising consumption of processed & packaged food & beverages is expected to augment the demand for antioxidants, thereby driving the market expansion.

Dietary supplements application accounted for the largest market share of around 44% in 2020 and is expected to witness significant CAGR from 2021 to 2027 attributed to growing health consciousness and consumer spending on nutraceuticals.

Some of the prominent market players operating in the global tocopherols market include Kensing, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BTSA, and DSM

Mixed tocopherols are anticipated to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period driven by increasing health consciousness and product demand due to their antioxidants properties.

Browse key industry insights spread across 350 pages 233 market data tables and 26 figures & charts from the report “Tocopherols Market Forecasts By Type (Alpha Tocopherols, Delta Tocopherols, Mixed Tocopherols), Source (Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Application (Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed Nutrition, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021-2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/tocopherols-market

European region accounted for approximately 27% of the global tocopherols market in 2020 and is expected to witness significant CAGR during the assessment period. The high market growth is attributed to an increased demand for packaging food & beverages. The fast-changing lifestyles and increased focus on healthy diets are augmenting tocopherol demand. Significant growth in the personal care and cosmetics industries along with the rising importance of natural ingredients will further drive product demand in the region.

The presence of a well-established livestock industry along with a steady rise in the bakery & processed foods industry will drive the European tocopherols market. The escalating consumption of packaged food in Europe and the need to secure these food products, i.e., to prevent the blending of food products with printed inks on the food packets, are anticipated to fuel tocopherol demand in Europe

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/tocopherols-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.