KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN ZYPPAH INC

Parkersburg, WV, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 5, 2021 - KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today that the Company acquired the majority of shares of Zyppah Inc -the #1 marketed anti-snoring device manufacturer that has been granted the necessary clearances by the FDA for OTC (over-the-counter) distribution.

Zyppah, Inc. ("Happy Z "spelled backwards) was created by the preeminent U.S. expert on snoring and sleep apnea, Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, DDS.

Zyppah® is a patented, clinically proven, and FDA-cleared mouthpiece that is the only one that works in 2 unique ways. Primarily by advancing the lower jaw and, secondarily, utilizing a patented "seat belt for the tongue" to keep it from blocking the airways. This combination produced an impressive 91% success rate in clinical studies, while all competing solutions experienced less than a 50% success rate. NBA Hall of Famer and notorious former snorer Shaquille O'Neal, a happy success story declared the positive outcome utilizing Zyppah in an interview with Dr. Greenburg broadcast on the Dr. Oz Show.

Zyppah Inc is focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of non-invasive oral, dental appliances and solutions that aid in the diagnosis of sleep disorders. The Company pioneered the Zyppah® Home anti-snoring device and provides sleep apnea appliances and training programs for patients, physicians, including dentists. The Zyppah® device is FDA-cleared and is the leading solution for snoring treatment as a safe and effective method.

Zyppah® has also shown to be the only snoring product that worked when highlighted on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Zyppah® is the consumer-packaged goods arm of a family of companies that address these issues. Five Snore Expert Centers in California provide customized diagnoses and treatments. Sleep Certified is a national referral program that connects consumers with dentists who are trained specifically for snoring and sleep apnea treatment through Sleep Certified continuing education programs.

For more information, please visit https://www.zyppah.com/

The Kronos Mission Statement underscores, "To be a customer-centric company, providing products with the highest recognized aesthetics, value, and quality, focused on improving the human condition: the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, and the living space we occupy. "The Zyppah acquisition fits perfectly into our corporate mission. What better improvement in the human condition which you can do than to positively affect the discomfort associated with sleep apnea and related snoring. This will not only improve the air you breathe but will also enhance the space you occupy.

I look forward to impacting the manufacturing of this product and the design and manufacturing of new products within this niche", said Joseph Florence, KNOS' COO and CTO.

This strategic acquisition is a synergistic move consistent with Kronos's commitment to air purification. Recent research has shown that air purifiers may help to relieve sleep apnea symptoms. Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. If you or your loved ones snore loudly and feel tired, even after a whole night's sleep, you might have sleep apnea. The American Sleep Association website provides a wealth of information about the relationship between Sleep Apnea and Indoor Air Quality.

Scientists have long speculated that a possible connection between sleep apnea and air quality exists in general, with studies over the last decade starting to explore this issue. Air pollution, both outdoor and indoor, has been proven to have a negative effect on the overall health of all age groups. Studies now indicate that pollution affects sleep negatively as well.

Sleep Apnea and Air Pollution

Scientific research beginning in the early 2010s began to establish a verifiable connection between air pollution in general and sleep-disordered breathing, including sleep apnea. As many as 17% of adults in the United States experience breathing disturbances during sleep. The most well-known of these is sleep apnea. People with sleep apnea stop breathing briefly while sleeping, with episodes occurring many times each night and causing sometimes dangerous extreme sleep disturbances.

"We are excited to become a part of Kronos Advanced Technologies, a leader in advanced air purification technologies. The combination of Zyppah® technology and air purifiers provides perfect solutions for sleep apnea and will add to our visionary mission of a disease-free living environment," said Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zyppah Inc.

"We believe this acquisition is in the best interest of KNOS' shareholders for many reasons, including more than tripling our revenues in our first quarter of this fiscal year," said Michael Rubinov, KNOS' President.

Kronos supports the health community's work to keep people safe and informed during the coronavirus crisis and beyond. We are working to address long-term impacts by supporting industries in need and making it easier for people to find and offer help in their communities.

Kronos sells the world's most efficacious, patented air purifiers that are also much quieter compared to HEPA air purifiers. The noise level ranges from 22dB (sleep mode) to 57dB (turbo mode) and averages at 34dB, which is half of traditional air purification systems while far more effective. This is as quiet as a soft hum which only increases substantially when the unit detects, neutralizes, and purifies the air of pollutants, smoke, odors, gases, viruses, mold, and allergens that should be removed from the atmosphere.

We also offer a personal air purifier for outdoor activity -FIT AIR that is wearable on your arm.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 3, Model 5, and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdog® products). The Company offers a unique air purifier, Tesla Air, to keep the air in your car the safest.

MODEL 3 (MSRP $450) is our best seller for bedrooms. It is whisper quiet. Patented Kronos ®CORE technology is the latest advancement in Air purifiers technology. It generates a high voltage electric field known as cold plasma to electrify particulates, including viruses and bacteria, and destroy harmful particles when they pass through that electrified field. Unlike traditional air purifiers that simply trap pollutants on HEPA filters, Kronos® filter-less technology destroys pollutants.

This Space-age Technology allows Model 3 to actively collect particles six times smaller than other air purifiers!

Kronos® three layers of Washable Filters equate to zero dollars in maintenance cost while eliminating up to 99.9% of Harmful Particles, 99.9% of PM 2.5, and 99% of Chemical Toxins in the air it cleans.

MODEL 5 (MSRP $650): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space 24/7 (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft. (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the most efficacious with the lowest cost of ownership.

Kronos also supplies advanced US-manufactured face masks (including high-tech invisible masks) to better protect employees, customers, students, and teachers nationwide.

COVID-19 DISCLAIMER:

Kronos uses a variety of methods to test the functionality of our air purification products. Customers should evaluate their specific application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology's potential benefits. Our customers should also use reasonable safety precautions to prevent the transmission of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. While our products provide significant advantages, you cannot rely solely on our products to contain Covid or prevent its spread. It is important to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by national, federal, state, and local authorities, including guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of face masks.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

The Company supports KronosFoundation.org which encourages people to make positive change while it helps others to breathe safe air by donating air purifiers locally and nationwide through campaigns that make an impact.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, WV.

