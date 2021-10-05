Netcompany - Netcompany statement in response to media speculation regarding a potential transaction

No. 16/2021

                                                                                                             5 October 2021


Netcompany statement in response to media speculation regarding a potential transaction

Netcompany confirms that it is exploring a potential transaction involving an acquisition of Intrasoft International S.A.

There can be no certainty that any transaction will occur and a further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

