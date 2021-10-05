Ride Sharing Market to Garner $205.83 Billion by 2030: Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ride sharing market was estimated at $59.53 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $205.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rise in demand for carpool & bike pool services, growing inclination toward online booking channels, and surge in cost of vehicle ownership drive the growth of the ride sharing market . On the other hand, improvement of public transportation and resistance from the local transport services coupled with varying government regulations in different countries impede the growth to some extent. However, development of robo-taxies and emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report (224 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14081

COVID-19 scenario on Ride Sharing Industry-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to a steep decline in demand for taxi and cab services across the world, especially in the initial phase. This factor impacted the global ride sharing market negatively.

However, the global situation is now getting better and the market is projected to get back on track soon.

The global ride sharing market is analyzed across booking type, commute type, vehicle type, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14081

Based on booking type, the online booking segment accounted for 87% of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on commute type, the intracity segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The intercity segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14081

Based on region, the market across Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. LAMEA, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America and Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global ride sharing market report include Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd. (Didi Chuxing), BlaBlaCar, Cabify Espana S.L.U., Uber Technologies Inc., Careem, Gett, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd., Lyft, Inc., Yandex, and ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA).These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14081





Similar Reports We Have on Mobility Industry:

Car Sharing Market by Model (Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing, Station Based Car Sharing, and Free Floating Car Sharing), Trip Type (Round Trip, and One-Way Trip), Application (Corporate Business, and Private), Vehicle Class (Economy Class, Mid-Range Class, Executive Class, and Luxury Class), and Fuel Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Ride-Hailing Service Market by Service Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental, and Station-based Mobility), Vehicle Type (Two-wheeler, Three-wheeler, Four-wheeler, and Others), Location (Urban and Rural), and End User (Institutional and Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2030.

Bike Sharing Market by Bike Type (Traditional/Convectional and E-Bikes), and Sharing System (Docked and Dock-less): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Scooter Sharing Market by Trip (One-way trip and Round trip), Booking Mode (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Shared Mobility Market by Service (Ride Hailing, Bike Sharing, Ride Sharing and Car Sharing), Vehicle (Passenger Cars, LCVs, Busses & Coaches and Micro mobility), Business Model (P2P, B2B and B2C) and Power Source (Fuel Powered, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Mobility-as-a-Service Market by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Service Type (E-Hailing, Bike Sharing, Car Sharing, Pop-Up Busses, and Self-Driving Cars), Vehicle Type (Buses, Car, and Air-Flights), Application Type (Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions, Journey Planning, and Other), and Business Model (Business-To-Business, Business-To-Consumer, and Peer-To-Peer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com