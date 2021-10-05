Another Cobrand Cooperation, AndaSeat Launches Its Navi Edition Gaming Chair

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-leading gaming chair brand, AndaSeat, which previously manufactured race car seats and partnered with prestigious brands in the sports and Esports field, today announces the availability of its Navi Edition gaming chair, a cool eSport chair codesigned by Esport Team Natus Vincere and AndaSeat. This Esports gaming chair is pre-order available in Black and Yellow from the Anda Seat Website with a time-limited early bird discount of 10% off.

Natus Vincere (Na'Vi), a multi-gaming Esports organization based in Ukraine, has won multiple tournaments in Counter-Strike and more games and has become one of the most popular and fastest-growing Esports teams in the world. In homage to this remarkable team, AndaSeat has launched this NAVI edition. Upgraded with top-end ergonomic design, patent-pending Re-DenseAD+ Moulded Foam, along with exclusive NAVI elements.

Designed in NAVI's very one aesthetics, the classic Black & Yellow combination, which is always considered to be the best use of color, is adopted. The bright yellow symbolizes stars, while the silent darkness brings out the romance of a night sky. Each entrance to your fantasy world feels like a walk through the galaxy of a thousand stars.

Involving massive export elements, this cool ergonomic gaming chair especially highlights the Esport spirit. "We fight, we struggle, and we got lost sometimes, but we never stop the steps moving forward because we are born to win." The world of Esport goes on and on, as long as the spirit of true heroes never dies.

Despite its style, exactly how comfortable is this gaming chair? Designed ergonomically to contour to the shape of the body with its patent-pending Re-DenseAD+ Moulded Foam, which is of upgraded density and enhanced longevity, the NAVI edition provides strong support for the spine during long, hard gaming sessions. Also, there are 2 adjustable pillows - a lumbar pillow and head pillow to prevent you from slouching, ensuring ultimate comfort during long hours.

Product Highlights

* DuraXtraAD+Leather

* Re-DenseAD+ Moulded Foam(60kg/m³)

* SyncTiltAD+ 90-160°Reclining Backrest

* Luxurious Lumbar Pillow & Head Pillow

* 4-Dimensional Armrests

* 60mm Smooth & Quiet PU Casters

* TitanSteelAD+ Framework

* Premium Aluminum Base

* Class - 4 Gas Lift

