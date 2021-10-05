Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Markets, 2023 - Focus on Research, Clinical, Direct to Consumer, AgriBio & Tumors

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?



A plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well-funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage. The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.



Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Market Overview

Market Participants Play Different Roles

Instrument Manufacturer

Independent lab specialized/esoteric

Independent lab national/regional

Independent lab analytical

Public National/regional lab

Hospital lab

Physician lab

DTC Lab

Sequencing Labs

Audit body

Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches

The New Age of Medical Information

Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation

Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World

DTC - How Many Segments?

Research Markets

Research Funding and Capital Expense

WGS Datasets Preferred

Existing research repurposed

Organism Wide Market

Service Suppliers Respond

Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic

Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics

Pathogen Testing

The Hepatitis C Story

Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?

AgriBio - Big Business

GMO is Here to Stay

WGS Benefits and Risks

The New Agriculture

Industry Structure

Hospital's Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Instrument Manufacturer Role

Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

Genetic Counselling as an Industry

WGES Adoption and Cannibalization

The Meaning of Grail

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Diagnostic Factors

Interpreting the Code Otherwise

Changes in Agriculture.

Fertility Technology Comes of Age

Pathogen Challenges

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Lower Costs

Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

Wellness has a downside

GMO Opposition Movement.

Sequencing Instrumentation

Instrumentation Tenacity.

Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure.

Oxford Nanopore

What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?

What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencing be used for?

Oxford Nanopore Products

Long Reads - Further Segmentation

Linked Reads

Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR

New Sequencing Technologies

WGES Recent Developments

UK Whole-Genome Sequencing Project Obtains £200M

WGS may help with disease outbreaks

Veritas Cuts WGS Price by 40%

Dante Labs Launches GenomeL, Long Reads Human Whole Genome Sequencing

Machine-learning system used to diagnose genetic diseases

Whole Genome Sequencing for healthy creates controversy

100,000 whole genomes sequenced in the NHS

Nebula Genomics Offers FREE Whole Genome Sequencing

Veritas Genetics has time limited WGS offer for $199

Veritas Genetics Launches Two New Whole Genome Sequencing Products

BGI unveils a powerful new sequencer

State of California Funds $2M Whole-Genome Sequencing Pilot

Rapid genome sequencing could revolutionize health care

Human Longevity Launches Whole Genome Product, MassMutual Partnerships

$1500 to sequence newborns in China

Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion

PerkinElmer Launches Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing Services

Nine Centres use Oxford Nanopore MinION to Sequence Human Genome

Esperite and BGI Genomics sign a strategic agreement to offer Whole Genome

Sequencing on a large scale

Easily Affordable Whole-genome Sequencing is Goal of Mayo Collaboration with Veritas

Regeneron Partners With AbbVie, Alnylam, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Pfizer to Sequence UK

Biobank Samples

MedGenome Expands Its NGS Capabilities and Forays Into Single-Cell Sequencing

Genomics England Adopts Edico's Dragen For NGS Analysis

BGI Says It Will Slash Cost of Gene Testing to $300

Position Statement Spells Out Fetal Diagnostic Sequencing Recommendations

Dante Labs Announces 10,000 European Genome Project

Profiles of Key Companies

10x Genomics, Inc

23andME Inc

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Agilent

Akonni Biosystems

Ancestry.com LLC

Anchor Dx

ArcherDx, Inc

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocept, Inc

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Centogene

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Color Genomics

Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

Cynvenio

Dante Labs

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diasorin S.p.A

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Excellerate Bioscience

Exosome Diagnostics

Fabric Genomics

Fluidigm Corp

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

GE Global Research

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Gene by Gene, Ltd

Genedrive

GeneFirst Ltd

Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Genewiz

Genomic Health

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

GenomOncology

Genzyme Corporation

Grail, Inc

Grifols

Guardant Health

Guardiome

HeiScreen

Helix

Helomics

Hologic

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity, Inc

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe

Karius

Macrogen

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Medgenome

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

MIODx

miR Scientific

MNG Labs

Molecular MD

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

Nebula Genomics

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd

Omega Bioservices

OncoDNA

ORIG3N, Inc

Origene Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen Gmbh

Quantumdx

Regeneron

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Roswell Biotechnologies

Seegene

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc

SkylineDx

Stratos Genomics

Sure Genomics, Inc

Sysmex

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Veritas Genetics

Volition

