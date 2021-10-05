NEWS RELEASE – LSE: EDV, TSX: EDV





ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

London, 05 October 2021 – The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (“FCA”) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

As at 6pm on 30 September 2021, the issued ordinary share capital of Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV, TSX: EDV) (“the Company”) was 249,128,987 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. 110,000 shares were held in treasury pending cancellation, and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 6pm on 30 September 2021 was 249,018,987.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In addition, as at 30 September 2021, the Company had in issue 4,450,000,000 deferred shares of US$1 each. These deferred shares do not carry voting rights and were issued solely to enable the proposed reduction of capital to be effected on the terms set out in the notice of meeting dated 11 August 2021. The Company expects that these deferred shares will be cancelled in the near future, once the reduction of capital has been confirmed by the court.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

