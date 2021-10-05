Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza Named a 2021 Franchising@WORK Bronze Award Winner by Franchise Business Review

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza was recently honored with the Bronze award by Franchise Business Review as part of the 2021 Franchising@WORK Awards. The awards recognize franchise companies with the highest employee satisfaction based on an independent survey of corporate franchise staff. The list is available at https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchising-at-work/ .



Papa Murphy’s is an international take ‘n’ bake franchise dedicated to serving fans with delicious, made-to-order pizzas, side items, and desserts for a fresh, convenient, at-home dinner experience.

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners’ employees across North America each year to determine their levels of engagement.

FBR recently conducted the industry-wide Franchising@WORK Employee Engagement & Compensation Benchmarking Study to provide aggregate data to help franchise companies understand how their culture, compensation, and engagement compare to others. All corporate franchise employees were invited to take part.

Participants were asked 24 core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, management, brand leadership, and culture—as well as detailed personal questions about their position, compensation, benefits, and demographics.

All franchises that participated in Franchise Business Review’s employee engagement research were eligible for the Franchising@WORK Awards . FBR analyzed data from over 4,000 franchise professionals to identify the finalists based on responses from their employees in eight key areas. Papa Murphy’s received the Bronze award in the Large Class (100+ employees).

“Recruiting and retaining employees was challenging pre-pandemic. Now, it’s nearly impossible for some organizations, as work/life balance, job flexibility (i.e. remote work), and higher wages have become top priorities,” says Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Brands that were focused on building a strong culture prior to the pandemic have fared far better in maintaining high levels of employee engagement, which translates directly to engaged franchisees and, ultimately, to more loyal, satisfied customers. We are proud to recognize the companies that have dedicated the time and consistency to creating a culture that really moves the needle.”

“This award belongs to our team members for the way they work together every day,” shared Stephanie Richmond, VP of Human Resources at Papa Murphy’s. “Throughout the challenges in the COVID-19 landscape, their dedication to one another, to our franchise owners, and to our shared core values of quality, service, integrity, and teamwork has shown through.”

Download the full Franchising@WORK Report and analysis of the findings here: https://fbrinfo.franchisebusinessreview.com/2021-franchising-at-work-report

